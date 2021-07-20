A young boy has got many people laughing on social media as he could be seen backing a ram while riding a bicycle

A video of the boy was shared on Instagram and many who thought they've seen it all were surprised by the hilarious clip

It should be noted that Muslim faithful in Nigeria celebrated Eid-el Kabir on Tuesday, July 20

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video has emerged on social media in which a young boy could be seen backing a ram while riding a bicycle around town.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, the young boy pedalled the bicycle effortlessly as the animal clung to his back.

People people couldn't believe their eyes as a video of a young boy backing a ram emerged on social media. Photo credit: @ourtalkroom

Source: UGC

The ram's forelegs and hindlegs were tied together under the boy's armpits. The young boy backed the animal as if he was carrying a school bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Briefly News couldn't confirm where the video was taken as at the time of filing this report, but the hilarious clip cracked people up on social media.

Many react to the video

sokkerbt said:

"this country suppose Dey Netflix."

iam_nightshade commented:

"Make that ram just nod Weyrey."

@kingdavidgift wrote:

"What if the goat come bite em ear now.. cause that goat eye no clear."

@chouskiana__ commented:

"That looks painful."

candie_smallzx wrote:

"E don choke. Ileya ti bere."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Young boy causes massive stir online with his tall bicycle as he displays skills while maintaining balance

A video has emerged on social media in which a young boy could be seen riding a tall bicycle without falling off.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by Anthony J James, the young boy put the bicycle in motion before climbing to pedal it.

After getting on the bicycle, he pedalled effortlessly and maintained balance on the tall two-wheeler.

Sharing the video, James wrote:

"Great balance getting up. No idea how he is getting down!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za