Odehye Naana: Talented Gospel Musician Releases New Praise Song

Odehye Naana, a talented Ghanaian gospel musician has released a new song called Dw3dz33wa

The gospel minister started her ministry as a fulfilment of a promise she made to God

Odehye Naana had lost all her siblings and vowed to project God through her ministry if she is sustained by him

Doris Sintim Aboagye, a talented Ghanaian gospel musician popularly known as Odehye Naana is living a rather miraculous life as she has been sustained for decades following a promise she made to God.

Odehye Naana, who is also the host of Efie Asetena on Fridays 4-5 pm which repeats on Tuesday 12:30-1:30 pm on Atinka TV narrated the story in an interview with Briefly News.

According to her, all three of her siblings passed on after falling sick, with the last incident happening about 18 years ago.

"When it happened, I went to God in prayer and told him that if he sustains me, I will use the singing talent he has given me to glorify his name," she recalled.

How the ministry started

By way of fulfilling that promise, Odehye Naana started her music career six years ago by launching her first album titled Ensuro Menowo Woho which translated, 'Fear not, I am with you'.

After that, Odehye Naana who has also been a professional teacher for 16 years came up with another song that translates 'let bygones be bygones'.

Doris Sintim Aboagye's latest child on the block is her new song Dw3dz33wa which was released just recently.

Odehye Naana says Dw3dz33wa was inspired by Presby hymn 4, stanza II which says, "I have nothing but I have the voice to praise you".

Watch the music video below:

The impact of Odehye Naana's ministry

When asked what the highest points in the ministry have been for her, the talented gospel musician indicated that there have been great testimonies about her songs.

She recalled:

"I was on a radio show when a man called in saying he was on the verge of taking his life after his wife left him with four kids. However, after listening to one of my songs, he was encouraged to put the past behind and move on"

Doris Sintim Aboagye whose songs are available on her YouTube channel, Odehye Naana Official, also has a charity organization called Odehye Naana Foundation.

Through the Odehye Naana Foundation, several beneficiaries including needy students have benefited from Odehye Naana's benevolence.

