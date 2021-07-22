Ngizwe Mchunu Labelled 'Flight Risk' by NPA, Formal Bail Hearing Next Week

The National Prosecuting Authority has labelled former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu a 'flight risk'

The NPA alleged that the ex-DJ had left Gauteng on a private jet to make his way to KwaZulu-Natal while he was wanted by law enforcement

Spokesperson for the NPA Mthunzi Mhaga stated that he would not go into details about Mchunu's court appearance

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga stated that they would be opposing the bail of former UKhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu. Mchunu's formal bail hearing is set for next week Wednesday.

Mhaga stated that Mchunu allegedly left Johannesburg on a private jet when he was informed that he was wanted by law enforcement. When pressure mounted for his arrest, Mchunu subsequently handed himself over to the SAPS.

The spokesperson stated that the NPA would be arguing that Mchunu is a flight risk.

According to IOL, Mhaga would not go into details about Mchunu's brief appearance in court and his alleged private jet flight from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal. He explained that the details of that incident formed part of the investigation and he was not at liberty to disclose them as the information has a bearing on their decision to oppose Mchunu's bail.

Mhaga also dismissed questions about whether or not Mchunu would be charged as one of the instigators of the civil unrest in Gauteng and KZN. On Sunday, 11 July, Mchunu reportedly held a #FreeJacobZuma address to the nation.

TimesLIVE reported that Mhaga confirmed that the NPA was convinced the words used by Mchunu during his address amounted to incitement to commit some sort of public violence. The spokesperson added that the evidence was being looked at and that any further charges could not be ruled out.

Alleged instigator of KZN and Gauteng riots Ngizwe Mchunu denied bail

Briefly News previously reported that the Randburg Magistrate's Court denied bail to one of the alleged instigators of last week's violent protests seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ngizwe Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM radio personality, appeared in court for a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, two days after surrendering to Durban police, according to a report by EWN.

According to eNCA, Mchunu's bail was denied because prosecutors believe that he is a flight risk. Mchunu is alleged to have access to a private jet which he used to travel between Gauteng and Durban as soon as he realised that the police were looking for him in connection to his "self-styled state of the nation addresses".

