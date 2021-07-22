Video: DJ Makes Cyril Ramaphosa Diss Track to 'Mockingbird' Beat, SA Divided

South African social media users are seriously divided as they react to a video of a man dissing president Cyril Ramaphosa using a hip hop beat

The man copies Eminem’s song Mockingbird and argues that Ramaphosa only lost an iPad while many people lost jobs due to lockdown and strict measures against Covid-19

People are praising the artist’s singing skills but some believe the man will end up behind bars because he is pushing for racial division

South Africans can be creative and sometimes they take it too far. People feel this has resulted in a video clip that is doing the rounds on social media. The guy recorded a hip hop song dissing President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The man also seems to support former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu’s stance of "Ayikhale" while also criticising the government following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Among other things, the singer, who copies Eminem’s song Mockingbird, says that many people have lost jobs since the lockdown was introduced but Ramaphosa only lost his iPad.

The viral clip was uploaded by @KulaniCool and has sparked reactions on Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heavily criticised by one man who makes a song on him. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@XabaThembela said:

“In other news, Zuma's a star in another track"

@MokgothoRJ said:

“That's a hit though.”

@Village_Prince said:

“But Zulu rap neh....heard some Duncan and Zakwe in there.”

@MurimbaZ said:

“Damn this track is funny and sad at the same time, a lot of truth in it.”

@TshepoMatlalaa said:

“There's no fire.”

@GiveCape said:

“Silahlekelwe yimisebenzi yena ulahlekelwe yi iPad.”

@MtutfromMzansi said:

“People cry foul when they are told it's ethnic mobilisation. If this track it's not ethnic mobilisation then we don't know what ethnic mobilisation is.”

Alleged instigator of the KZN and Gauteng riots Ngizwe Mchunu denied bail

Looking at other stories related to the looting incidents, Briefly News reported that the Randburg Magistrate's Court has denied bail of one of the alleged instigators of last week's violent protests seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ngizwe Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM radio personality, appeared in court for a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, two days after surrendering to Durban police, according to a report by EWN.

His arrest comes after Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, an acting minister in the Presidency, announced that six alleged instigators of last week's violence and looting had been apprehended, according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za