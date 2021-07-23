Man Takes Action Instead of Complaining and Paints Dilapidated Government School

A man has shown example of what the youths in the country should do instead of always complaining

The man identified as Alpha Zachariah took it upon himself to repaint a poorly-looking government school in his community

Social media users have commended the selfless gesture by the gospel artist as they marvelled at the new look of the school

While it is a common practice for youths to complain about infrastructure anomalies in the country, a man has taken a decisive action instead.

The Kaduna-based gospel artist identified as Alpha Zachariah gave a transformed look to a dilapidated government school in his community.

He took it upon himself to render the self act Photo Credit: Gee Concepts stories

Source: UGC

Zachariah along with his team of painters put their handiwork to good use for the benefit of the young learners who use the building.

Photos of the old and new looks of the school were shared on Facebook by Gee-Concepts Stories.

According to Gee-Concepts Stories that shared the story, Zachariah gave the school a new look as his own way of complaining to the government.

It was observed extra effort was put into the painting to draw characters and put writing on the wall that aids and encourages learning.

Nigerians hail the selfless man

Benjamin Zigwai Ali commented:

"Totally commendable ... Na so Bible say make we dey do... Remind all of us."

Theresa Dauda said:

"God bless you sir, The sky is your starting point and Heaven is your limits."

Priscilla Musama stated:

"Very commendable... What a huge difference colours make."

Asami Tukurah reacted:

"God bless you real good."

Source: Briefly.co.za