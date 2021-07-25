This week in sports Caster Semenya welcomes her second child, Floyd Shivambu tells the Orlando Pirates to distance themselves from a crazed fan and Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Bernard Parker has lost his father.

In addition, Bafana Bafana's Bongani Zungu is looking all sorts of fine in his latest post on social media and Briefly News looks at some facts about Thembinkosi Lorch as he celebrates his birthday.

1. Baby on Board: Caster Semenya Grows Her Family with a New Addition Coming Soon

Caster Semenya is a proud parent and is getting ready to welcome another addition to her family. Sharing a sweet picture online, Cassper let all her followers know that motherhood was coming to her once again. She captioned the post:

"Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet YOU!"

Caster Semenya is expecting another child with her partner and is excited about the news. Image: @caster800m

Source: Twitter

Caster is already a parent to a sweet little girl and can't wait to meet the new baby that's on the way. In the snap, it's clear that Violet Raseboya is expecting a new bundle of joy because she has a growing belly.

2. Floyd Shivambu Asks Orlando Pirates to Distance Themselves from Crazed Fan Online

Floyd Shivambu, the EFF's deputy leader, criticised an Orlando Pirates fan who was celebrating an Al Ahly goal against Kaizer Chiefs, saying the club should distance itself from him.

Before Al Ahly scored a goal in the CAF Champions League final, a Buccaneers fan could be seen and heard chanting in a foreign language, impersonating Arabic, in a video posted online.

“What do you call this now? Orlando Pirates must distance itself from people like this... Football didn’t end yesterday and we won’t forget," said Shivambu responding to the footage.

3. Condolences Pour in for Veteran Kaizer Chiefs Striker Bernard Parker Who Lost His Father

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Bernard Parker has lost his father, Andrew. The sad news comes after the veteran hitman just led Amakhosi in the CAF Champions League final last weekend.

Although they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly that is coached by Pitso Mosimane, the Soweto giants have been hailed for their outstanding run on the continental tournament.

Amakhosi are yet to touch down in Mzansi since playing the match in Morocco on Saturday, the club announced their flight was delayed due to a mechanical fault on the plane.

4. Bongani Zungu Posts a Saucy Snap Dressed in Gucci and Fans Start Speculating

Bafana Bafana's Bongani Zungu is looking all sorts of fine in his latest post on social media. It looks like the midfielder is back in South Africa after he posted an interesting picture of himself standing in front of a Nedbank ATM.

As for his playing future, things are very much hanging in the balance for Bongani. He hasn't been getting a lot of playing time for Rangers and was even linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the CAF Champions League final.

5. Thembinkosi Lorch’s Birthday: 3 Facts About the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana Star

Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the most recognised faces in the Orlando Pirates squad and he is celebrating his birthday, 22 July. Lorch is definitely a force to be reckoned with for both the national team, Bafana Bafana, and Pirates.

The creative and skilful attacker turns 28 and he is receiving sweet messages from his fans and peers in the football fraternity. Briefly News takes a look at three things about the Bafana player.

Having made headlines in the past few weeks regarding his future at the Buccaneers, Lorch’s ambition to ply his trade overseas is not a secret.

Source: Briefly.co.za