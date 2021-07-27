Man Buys Bae a New MacBook, Mzansi Throws Shade: “When They Catch You Stealing”

A local man has headed online to share snaps of the super expensive Macbook he just bought for his bae

The young man had offered to buy the pricey device after her old model was destroyed

Local social media users headed to the comments section with some spicy users asking for proof the MacBook was actually boughtand not looted

An excited boyfriend has headed online to share snaps of the new Macbook he just bought for bae. Sharing their WhatsApp messages, it seems the young man had offered to buy the fancy tech device after her previous model had been destroyed.

This man has just bought his girl a new Macbook. Images:@soldatlunga_/Twitter

, @soldatlunga_ shared the social media flex.

"Girlfriend that asks, boyfriend that provides," he captioned the post along with a shaking hands emoji.

Looking at the snaps, it seems the young man took the pictures literally right after purchasing the device. Many social media users felt this was a bit suspicious and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

However, @soldatlunga_ shared this video as proof of the purchase:

Check out some of the comments below:

@CulpritEnter said:

"This look like one of those pics they take of you at Shoprite when they catch you stealing."

@ReezyH_ said:

"When your woman behaves, there’s nothing you won’t do for her."

@soldatlunga_ said:

"When you beat the Photoshop allegations."

@KHUMALOE_BHEKIE said:

"iStore got looted and someone now owns... ayfuth cut cut Clapper board."

@its_siyaaaa said:

"Ngathi it's time for us to get boyfriends."

@gloriaglo_oteng said:

"My question is where are you guys getting your money?"

@MamaKaOnke said:

"Yoh chom.... I manifest this amen."

@asithan94126199 said:

"Lord, I see what you are doing for other kids."

Man gets sweet gift from bae: "I've just received an 'It's a yes' package!"

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a popular Twitter user @_BlackZA, known to his followers as Dr Chauke, may fumble in his attempt to describe the joy he felt when 'the package' from his bae finally arrived.

His heart may have well skipped a beat too as he learnt the contents of what was wrapped inside. Turning to his Twitter account on Monday, he wrote:

"My girlfriend. I've just received an 'It's a yes' package. God knows she's everything I've been praying for."

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

"You don’t know how blessed I am to have you in [my] life. You have given a new meaning to my life. I love you."

Those words by the Joburg-based entrepreneur was enough to confirm the joyous affair, one which perfectly encapsulates the start of a new chapter in his romance with his new girlfriend.

In a message of her own, the good Dr's bae, whose handle is @thandeka_m3, wrote:

"The way you immediately broke into prayer after I gave you the gift. You are God sent."

Social media users react loudly to 'Dr Bae's' lucky stroke

The post clocked over 10 000 likes as many Twitter naysayers took the mickey out of Dr Chauke on his newfound relationship.

It also attracted well over 300 comments as users took turns to air some hilarious reactions to the social media love parade.

@GirlfromBikita wrote:

"And you guys have been together for 3 days; like 1, 2, 3?"

@MX_Mahlangu voiced:

"Chauke giving the ladies and gents of this app some hope for true love. Yes, true love exists bafethu, and it can be instant love."

@MorwesiAchilles said:

"You go all out like this? [I would] just say 'yes' right there, no goodies, no nothing."

@AsemahleOmhle added:

"Whatever she said on her prayer I copy and paste."

@calvin_duncan_ offered:

"This only happens when you don’t date broke girls, not bo 'Indoda [a man] must'."

