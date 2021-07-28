Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is getting love from Mzansi as people celebrate his academic achievements

Lamola is said to have bagged two Master's degrees from the University of Pretoria, according to a post on social media

@Mathumane posted the details on Twitter urging many South Africans to show love to the humble ANC member

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Current Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is receiving all the good love from social media users in Mzansi. The former African National Congress Youth League leader is being praised for his academic success.

Lamola boasts two Master’s degrees from the University of Pretoria and @Mathumane has urged South Africans to shower the humble minister with love.

One South African believes Minister Ronald Lamola is a candidate for the presidency. Image: @Mathumane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mighty2822 sid:

“Congratulations Mr Minister. You are just in the wrong political party!”

@ONMaster_ said:

“The wife gives him love... it’s not our responsibility to love him just because he obtained two degrees from University of Pretoria.”

@Mathumane said:

“And he obtained his LLB from University of Venda.”

@MzeeSimelane said:

“Black excellence and we hope he can put it into good use by helping the nation and try enriching himself from the taxpayers of this country, R500 billion we still don't know what happened to it.”

@Monnakgomo12 said:

“Congratulations leader. We need this culture. Not people who will lead a big enterprise like SA with no credentials other than the so-called struggle credentials.”

@CoolBlueSnow1 said:

“Congratulations. May your Master's degree be the light to this country not just a paper, like that one with useless PhD.”

@Madimetja said:

“President in waiting, the man has an appointment with destiny.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Bonginkosi said:

“Ronald is a breath of fresh air in his department, no wonder the failed woodworker is jealous of him.”

@NgwanaPapa said:

“He's certificated alright.”

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's law firm drops the ball in lottery fraud investigation

Remaining with news on Lamola, Briefly News reported that a probe into forensic documents into reports submitted by a highly acclaimed law firm for the National Lotteries Commission to examine lottery financing fraud has found that the reports are filled with forged papers.

The law firm in question is Ndobela Lamola Inc, of which the Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola was the director of when the forgeries were submitted, according to the Daily Maverick.

In 2018, GroudUp released a report that revealed how Denzhe Primary Care non-profit company was used fraudulently to apply for funding worth millions of rands from Lotto in the guise of building a rehabilitation centre near Pretoria.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za