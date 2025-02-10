Mzansi was in an uproar online over the price of some new Vaseline Body Oil, with people wondering why it was so expensive

The product is priced at R250 for a 200ml bottle, which drew shock from South Africans looking to buy it

Folks across the socials shared their disbelief at the prices, with many stating they would rather wait for the price to drop

South Africans were in for a shock when Vaseline Body Oil products and their expensive prices were posted online. The two products, Coconut Restore Body Oil and Cocoa Radiant Body Oil were priced at R250 for 200ml each.

The price of beauty

X user @Bavu_Q shared a picture of the products online which quickly sparked a conversation on how expensive beauty and skin products can be. Many individuals were surprised at the price with others saying they would rather wait for a sale than buy the products.

Read the humorous comments below:

Healthy skin for the win

South Africa is not shy to beauty and skin product enthusiasts. Browsing the beauty side of TikTok will show many women (and sometimes men) who are interested in the world of healthy skin and beauty products.

However, just like these bottles of Vaseline Body Oil, skin care products usually don't come cheap. Netizens were quick to point out how expensive the product was, with many showing their curiosity for it. Read the comments below:

@NtateWilliams said:

"I'll wait for promo, 3 for 2 shandis 🙈😂"

@cawanamsebele mentioned:

"Is giving body shop prices kinder nyana."

@DisekoNkele commented:

"I'll make sure that it lasts for two to three months."

@PMonkgogi posted:

"Why does it cost so much in SA?🙆🏿‍♀️"

@QueOrSomething stated:

"Also where is this? I went to clicks and dischem and didn’t find it."

@Florencemsiman1 said:

"See me when the price is R80 🥺"

@livzblue mentioned:

"If you'll wait for 6 months, they'll lower the price like they did with prime."

One woman in South Africa showed off her broke student mini-grocery haul in a TikTok video which has gone viral.

One young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video where she flaunted her back to res grocery haul.

