Janja Garnbret: age, boyfriend, Olympics, height and weight, net worth

Janja Garnbret is shining in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is a tough rock and sport climber, and her fans hope she climbs her way to a gold medal. Where is Janja Garnbret from? The young lady is from Slovenia. She trains in the gym in Slovenia and goes for outdoor practice in Austria to sharpen her skills.

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competed in the women’s boulder finals in Innsbruck, Austria, in June 2021. Photo: @Marco Kost

Source: Getty Images

Why is Janja Garnbret so good? The queen of sport climbing has excellent bouldering and lead skills but remains modest about her achievements. She is still working on her speed and affords a smile when under pressure. Her most significant threat in the Tokyo Olympics is the two-time World Cup champion, Chaehyeon Seo of Korea. Chaehyeon is turning 16 in November.

Janja Garnbret profile summary

Full name: Janja Garnbret

Janja Garnbret Date of birth: 12th March 1999

12th March 1999 Place of birth: Šmartno pri Slovenj Gradcu, Slovenia

Šmartno pri Slovenj Gradcu, Slovenia Age: 22 years

22 years Career: Rock climber and sport climber

Rock climber and sport climber Nationality: Slovenian

Slovenian Ethnicity: White

White Father: Darja Garnbret

Darja Garnbret Mother: Villi Garnbret

Villi Garnbret Relationship status: Dating

Dating Net worth: $1 million to $5 million

$1 million to $5 million Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Weight: 47 kgs (104 lb)

47 kgs (104 lb) Janja Garnbret's Facebook page: Janja Garnbret

Janja Garnbret Janja Garnbret's Instagram page: janja_garnbret

Janja Garnbret biography

The star was born on 12th March 1999 in Šmartno pri Slovenj Gradcu, Slovenia and fell in love with sport climbing in 2006. Janja Garnbret's age was seven at that time. The star's parents are Darja and Villi Garnbret, and she is now 22 years old. What are Janja Garnbret's height and weight? She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 47 kgs (104 lb).

The sport climber posing for a portrait in March 2019 during Studio Bloc Masters in Pfungstadt, Germany. Photo: @ Simon Hofmann

Source: Getty Images

Janja Garnbret's career life

She participated in small sport climbing competitions and made it into the Slovenia Youth Climbing Team at 14. By 2016, the teenager had won three Youth Championships medals in a row.

The sport climber took home a gold medal in the 2016 World Cup. She missed the podium four times between 2016 to 2021 but took home 28 World Cup titles.

In 2019, she was the first sport climber to bag all medals in a single event. The lady received all six Bouldering World Cups and lost only four boulder problems out of 78.

In total, she has received more than 45 medals as of July 2021. Thirty of them are gold. Janja Garnbret's net worth ranges between $1 million to $5 million, and most of her income is from her sports career.

Did Janja Garnbret win the Salt City Cake medal?

She participated in the Salt City Cake contest in Utah, USA, from 28th to 31st May 2021. There were 106 participants (55 men and 51 women), but all eyes will be on Janja Garnbret.

Other notable contestants like Adam Ondra (Czech Republican), Shauna Coxsey (British), Miho Nonaka (Japanese), Kyra Condie (American) and Oriane Bertone (French). The winners were Bailey Sean of the USA, Fujii Kokoro of Japan, and Narasaki Tomoa of Japan.

The young lady crying after winning the final bouldering problem during the 2019 IFSC Climbing World Cup in Vail, Colorado. Photo: @Joseph L. Murphy

Source: Getty Images

The sport climber revealed that it upsets her when she wins but is 100% at her level. Additionally, she does not climb for records and medals but to enjoy the route.

The humble climber even wipes her sweaty hands on her shorts, for there is slaying time in a stiff competition. Janja Garnbret's Olympics' goal is to eliminate the negativity that makes her feel she has not achieved much.

Who sponsors Janja Garnbret?

Does Red Bull sponsor Janja Garnbret? Five Ten, Adidas and Red Bull are her main sponsors. She shares these ambassadors with her boyfriend but under different contracts. Janja Garnbret's shoes are the Five Ten Hiangle female's second version. She has been using these luxury shoes for several years now. They have red/grey uppers with a red velcro strap.

The young lady is also a brand ambassador of several other companies. For instance, she uses the La Sportiva Women's Solutions. She has a Camp Flash harness sport sending harness and a Camp Matik premium-assisted braking device.

Who is Janja Garnbret's boyfriend?

The sport climber's boyfriend, Domen Skofic, posing for a portrait in 2019 during Studio Bloc Masters in Pfungstadt, Germany. Photo: @Simon Hofmann

Source: Getty Images

Her boyfriend, Domen Skofic, is also a Slovenian sport climber. The duo takes a three-week break every December to visit tropical places. The vacations rejuvenate their minds and bodies, which is essential for all humans.

Janja Garnbret and Domen Skofic are eyeing gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The two often train together and whoever wins or loses receives congratulations or consolation from the other.

Domen is the 10th best climber in the IFSC World Championships and a 2016 Lead World Cup Champion. The lovebirds in the Slovenian national youth team in 2013 and are growing stronger together.

Janja Garnbret has dominated the bouldering World Cup since 2019. She is still young with a bright future. Fans hope that she stays in sport climbing for as long as it takes.

READ ALSO: Caeleb Dressel: age, wife, height, career, Olympics, net worth, Instagram

Briefly.co.za recently shared Caeleb Dressel's biography. The American swimmer is under pressure to beat Michael Phelps' long-term record in the 100-meter butterfly this year. Americans believe in him, for he holds three world championship records.

If he wins a gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he will have matched Phelps' record of eight global awards. Caeleb married his long-term girlfriend this year on Valentine Day's even. She is also a swimmer.

Source: Briefly.co.za