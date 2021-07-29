Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi is celebrated on social media for completing her first semester of studies

The EFF party member, Mkhaliphi, is busy with her labour law course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and she is an inspiration to her followers

Social media users in Mzansi have hailed the politician for her ambition and courage to empower herself through UKZN

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are doing exceptionally well in their quest to empower themselves with educational qualifications. This comes as EFF member Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi is celebrated on social media for doing well in her online studies.

The ambitious woman has taken to social media to share an update as far as her studies are concerned. Mkhaliphi is busy studying towards a qualification in Labour Law and says she has completed the first semester.

EFF Leader Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi is praised for doing well in her online studies. Image: @HhMkhaliphi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@VuyokazBooy said:

“You are a good woman, you are just in the wrong political party!

@BlackConsciousd said:

“You have found your calling DSG, I am inspired.”

@Mabothams said:

“Well done Cmr for the new achievement.”

@SimcelileRubela said:

“You are doing an amazing job, DSG. That's quite inspirational. Keep going!”

@HhMkhaliphi said:

“Why do you want to see my marks vele? Pass is the key.”

@RonyShabalala said:

“I like this innovative way to counter exploitative employers argument that EFF labour desk is not a union. You would proudly show them that you are qualified for the task, unlike the unions that they prefer to engage.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@KohlisoM said:

“Makwande Mama Khaliphi.”

EFF's Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa is compromised by the Ruperts

In other stories, Briefly News reported that moments before President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Sunday evening, EFF leader Julius Malema had harsh criticism of the sitting president, stating that he has been compromised by the Rupert family, Johann Rupert in particular.

In the interview with SABC News to celebrate the party's 8th anniversary, Malema issued stern warnings to Ramaphosa and essentially declared war.

Malema asserted that Ramaphosa was not running South Africa and that in fact is allowing Johann Rupert to run the country by making important decisions with the ANC.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za