Bentley Boys: Cassper and Somizi Swap Balls on the Court, Pose With Luxury Whips

Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhongo took to the tennis court for a bit of fun and games

Cassper revealed that he had spent the day donating money to people's E-wallets and enjoyed a relaxing game of tennis

The pair of celebrities posed on their luxury Bentleys and posted the pics on to social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has been practising his backhand recently and letting everyone know on social media. Now he has found a partner who can match his strokes.

Somizi Mhlongo has been spending a lot of time on the tennis court lately. Photo credit: @Somizi

Source: Instagram

He shared a couple of snaps of himself and music mogul CassperNyovest kitted out in tight shorts and tennis racquets.

There wasn't a tennis court in sight but the boys posed on their Bentleys. Cassper captioned the post with:

"Tennis boys

B boys

B gang

Whats up @casspernyovest"

Cassper replied on Somizi's post:

casspernyovest:

"BENTLEY BOYS!!!"

Cassper Nyovest also took to Instagram and posted the same snaps, he captioned his post with:

"After a long day of sending E-Wallets. We play some tennis and ride around in our Bentleys. Re spanne bafethu!!! Asbonge!!! #RF990"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media users reacted to the amazing post with the following comments:

ereal.omolee:

"The Bentley rides smooth❤️"

g.n.v.kevin_:

"Dude plz wear something better you not a girl flexing with those sweat tights"

mpower_man6:

"Oh wow, y'all are together now. B Couple "

mrendyconstructions:

"High school dropouts. This must really motivate you. Not having an education doesn't mean you'll be poor believe in yourself perfect your talent and it'll pay off. Look at Steve Harvey too."

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with a boxing match contract

Prince Kaybee has revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za