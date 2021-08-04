Kenneth Copeland's net worth, age, wife, children, Bible, scandal, wealth

Kenneth Copeland is a renowned prosperity gospel televangelist from the United States. He started his ministry, the Kenneth Copeland Ministries, in 1967 with his wife, Gloria. As his church grew, Kenneth Copeland's wealth has also been on an upward surge, an issue that has caused intense scrutiny into his life. His lifestyle has led to the question, Is Kenneth Copeland actually religious? This article looks at the televangelist's full story.

Kenneth Copeland had humble beginnings as a broke pilot before finding his way to God's ministry. Today, he owns a religious empire that took several years of determination and dedication to build.

How old is Kenneth Copeland?

The American televangelist was born on 6th December 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, United States. He is 84 years old in 2021. Kenneth's parents are Aubrey Wayne Copeland and Vinita Pearl Owens, but he has not talked much regarding his siblings.

Kenneth Copeland's family

The American televangelist has been in three marriages. His first wife was Ivy Bodiford, and they wedded in 1955 and divorced in 1958 without any kids. He then met Cynthia Davis in 1958 and were together until 1961.

He later met Gloria, and they tied the knot in 1963 and have been together ever since. His wife is also a preacher and was one of the evangelical ministers that worked with President Donald Trump.

The author shares three grown-up children with Gloria. His eldest daughter is Terri Pearsons and serves as Eagle Mountain International Church pastor, while Kellie works at KCM. He has one son called John, who worked with the family ministry until 2017 when he left to pursue other interests.

The televangelist is blessed with ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Kenneth Copeland's grandson, Jeremy Pearsons, is a reverend and co-founded Pearsons Ministries International with his wife Sarah.

Before becoming a preacher

The man of God used to work as a recording artist before finding his way to Christianity in 1962. One of his songs, Pledge of Love, was a Top 40 hit in April 1957. According to his bio on the KCM website, the preacher is a licensed pilot and used to fly for Brother Roberts as well as attend classes at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was living with his wife Gloria and their two children in a small house in Tulsa, and he was in his early 30s when he was compelled to start preaching.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM)

The man of God co-founded KCM in 1967 with his wife, Gloria. The megachurch is headquartered in Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas and has six international offices in Ukraine, Australia, Africa, Canada, Europe and Asia. They spread the word of God through sermons, magazines, podcasts, TV and radio programs, Kenneth Copeland's books, the ministry's website, DVDs, CDs and social media platforms.

What Bible does Kenneth Copeland use? He has produced several Bible editions, including the Reference Edition that contains his personal study notes and the Word of Faith Study Bible.

How much is Kenneth Copeland worth?

Is Kenneth Copeland the richest pastor in the world? Numerous sources cite the American speaker as the wealthiest preacher in the world. He is known for living a lavish lifestyle that has drawn a lot of controversies because it is funded by tax-exempt funds from the church. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his worth is approximately $300 million. He once cited in an interview that he also has oil and gas investments.

The author owns an expensive property portfolio. Among Kenneth Copeland's private jet collection is a Gulfstream V that he bought from Tyler Perry for about $20 million and two others. He owns several mansions, including a $6.3 million lakefront mansion in which he resides. His ministry property is also vast (about 1,500 acres) and contains his private airstrip, hangar and a big church.

Kenneth Copeland has attracted many controversies primarily because of his questionable lavish lifestyle and involvement in USA politics. Kenneth Copeland's net worth makes him the wealthiest preacher in the world, and he is unapologetic about it. Despite all the negative criticism, he remains an influential modern-day pastor with a huge following that believes in his work as a minister of God.

