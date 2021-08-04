Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga wants social distancing requirements in classes to be amended from one metre to half a metre

Motshekga stated that while some schools are operating at full capacity, others are struggling to meet Covid-19 regulations

In order to help schools accommodate all pupils, Motshekga will approach the National Coronavirus Coordinating Council to assist

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says while primary schools have resumed classes, it has become apparent that some schools are unable to fully implement full-time learning due to coronavirus regulations.

Motshekga stated that schools are finding it difficult to implement the social distancing requirement of one metre in classes, according to a report by EWN.

She stated that she would be appealing to National Coronavirus Coordinating Council to amend the social distancing requirement from a metre to half a metre to help schools function efficiently under the circumstances.

While Motshekga is happy that most schools are now functional, she says the social distancing issue needs to be addressed so that other schools can accommodate pupils at full capacity.

“I can say we are experiencing some problems with social distancing. We have a good advisory from the National Advisory Committee that we can still be able to safely reduce the distance and that is what I need to go present at the NCCC,” said Motshekga in a quote by SABC News.

The Provincial Department of Education in Northern Cape says some schools in the province cannot accommodate students at full capacity as they cannot meet the coronavirus regulations.

