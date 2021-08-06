There are times when fathers don’t really understand what their children are doing at school and one girl shared an emotional story

Melissa Miller says her dad didn’t understand her studies at varsity but she discovered the old man was trying to figure it out and wrote a few notes

The social media user says she is proud that her late father cared and the post is attracting massive reactions on Twitter

One young woman shared a heartbreaking story on social media, saying her dad passed away a month ago. Melissa Miller says her father didn’t understand what she was doing at school but discovered the late guy really cared about her.

@MelCatMil says she picked up a sweet note left by her father as the old man tried to understand what his ambitious daughter was doing at graduate school or varsity. The emotional story has attracted many people on social media as some people also shared their stories.

Melissa Miller says she found a sweet note written by her late dad. Image: @MelCatMil/Twitter

She captioned the post:

“My dad passed away a month ago. He never fully understood what I was doing in grad school. I found this notebook a few days after he passed. He always cared and he was always trying to understand.”

The post reads:

@LilMistyDiaz said:

“Disability Spina Bifida. Over 28 operations he never missed an operation. I don’t understand a lot of things. I couldn’t say goodbye to him but on FaceTime. Yet he never missed one of my operations.”

@Shiguy79 said:

“These are incredibly moving... wow.”

@JellyJynx said:

“This is beautiful...”

@Dena_Doolin said:

“My dad always wrote down so many notes as they came to his mind. He passed away in 2012. I will always hold onto this note that was in his Bible. Seeing those notes tugs at my heartstrings because I know how sentimental they are. You’re not alone.”

@FrasnoshMaz said:

“I am all the tears. My dad was the same way and passed away in 2018. In the ICU, he asked me to practice one of my lectures on him and the man didn’t understand a thing but he used what little energy he had left to smile and nod so vigorously.”

@Oliviasctivism said:

“This is so lovely. I’m so so incredibly sorry for your loss, it must still be so raw. When my dad passed, we also found a notebook where he’d written things trying to make sense of all of us. He’d written the words 'clever' & 'honest' to describe me & I now have them tattooed.”

