Quentin Tarantino vowed to never help his mother financially after she downed his dreams of becoming a writer

Speaking on The Moment podcast, Tarantino explained how he has helped his mother with a small IRS issue, however, he will never do anything more for her

Tarantino made it clear that your words have consequences and that his mother is now suffering the choice of hers

Quentin Tarantino is one of the greatest film writers of our time and it turns out that his mother had no belief in his abilities.

Reports claim that Tarantino is holding a grudge against his mother from his childhood. Tarantino’s mother apparently did not believe he would amount to anything and that has stuck with him.

Quentin Tarantino has revealed he refuses to help his mother financially because she once mocked his writing ambitions as a child. Image: @Getty Images.

Daily Mail reported that Tarantino refuses to help his mother out financially because of this. With a nett worth of over $120 million, Tarantino will not help someone who did not believe in him, despite the fact that it is his mom.

Speaking on The Moment podcast, which is hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Tarantino reflected on the moment when his mother laughed at his ambitions to be a writer.

Quentin, at age 12, made it clear to his mother, that when he becomes successful one day, she will not see a penny of his riches and he’s stuck to that.

Speaking more on the matter, Tarantino said he once helped his mother with an IRS issue and never again. The legend added he will never help his mother again because she did not support his dream.

