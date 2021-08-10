Healthcare officials in Guinea have discovered a highly contagious virus called Marburg disease, according to the World Health Organization

The Marburg virus is a first for West Africa and it is transmitted from bats to human beings and is said to be related to Ebola

Health officials also state that the virus is much like the coronavirus and can be transmitted through bodily fluids

GUINEA - On Monday, the World Health Organization confirmed that a deadly virus known as Marburg disease had been discovered in Guinea, West Africa.

According to EWN, the disease is related to the Ebola virus and is similar to the coronavirus. The virus is spread by bats to humans has an 88% mortality rate.

The World Health Organization says health officials have discovered a deadly virus that is similar to the coronavirus in Guinea, West Africa. Image: Carl de Souza

Source: Getty Images

The virus was discovered after samples were collected from a patient who died on August 2 in the southern Gueckedou region

Marburg disease has been discovered for the first time in the country and in West Africa, according to a report by Relief Web. The virus was found two months after Guinea was declared Ebola-free.

The virus causes haemorrhagic fever and is also highly infectious. It is transmitted through bodily fluids or through touching contaminated surfaces and/or materials.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, congratulated Guinea’s healthcare officials for detecting the Marburg virus quickly and stated that the country can now country can begin efforts to curb further spread of the virus.

"We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way,” said Moeti.

