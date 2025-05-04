Dr Brian Monaisa’s Baby Neyma Aloyce Hints at Buying a Blue Porsche
- Tanzanian businesswoman Neyma Aloyce recently received criticism on social media when she hinted, she's buying a blue Porsche
- The businesswoman who is Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama and ex-girlfriend was reportedly shading Minnie Dlamini who received a blue Porsche from the celebrity doctor
- Social media users flooded Maphepha Ndaba's comment section to drag the businesswoman, who previously accused Dlamini of breaking up her family
Dr Brian Monaisa's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Neyma Aloyce has hinted that she might buy herself a blue Porsche.
The businesswoman's comment comes after the celebrity doctor allegedly bought his ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini a blue Porsche for Valentine's Day.
Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Sunday, 4 May shared Aloyce's Instagram story on their social media platform.
Aloyce wrote: "Might buy myself a Porsche."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africans flooded to the blog to criticise Aloyce for allegedly shading Monaisa and Dlamini.
South Africans respond to the businesswoman's Instagram story
Simplicitywithq said:
"She likes attention but sadly even with Minnie out of the picture doctor still doesn’t want her."
Keaobakag replied:
"She needs to heal, grow up and let go."
MamiSelemela said:
"She wants attention! She got attention because Minnie is famous. She is no more getting the attention now she is craving it!"
MardhaMuersoko wrote:
"This doctor, Minnie and baby mamma are hungry for fame shem."
Gillfitnessgee said:
"She needs to heal...And the good doctor will probably date someone new and not her."
MrsKidPhala wrote:
"Lol, what if…. Big wat if the doctor is back and they gave her the car. You can never confirm the other gender."
Fu13182 responded:
"Buy yourself because doctor is still not coming back. He was with his new girlfriend at the stadium yesterday."
Dr Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini end their romance
Actress Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their breakup rumours in April. The medical doctor confirmed in a statement on his social media account that he and the TV personality mutually ended their relationship.
"Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons which had nothing to do with infidelity, by either party" he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.
South Africans flocked to Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce's social media account after he confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with Minnie Dlamini.
Hlumie_dee wrote on Aloyce's Instagram post:
"Yoh same xem I really respect her God. They didn't even last that long. You are God's favourite child I'm telling you erh. I respect your prayers."
Opalineagency replied:
"One thing is that God will fight for you."
Neyma Aloyce apologises to Minnie Dlamini
In more entertainment news Briefly News reported in January that the Tanzanian businesswoman, Neyma Aloyce apologised to TV personality Minnie Dlamini.
This comes after the businesswoman alleged that Dlamini stole her baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa.
Ratile Mabotja shares her side of the story, from reality TV to losing her estranged husband, Lehlogonolo
Aloyce revealed in a statement on social media on Monday, 20 January that she was overcome with emotions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za