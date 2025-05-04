Tanzanian businesswoman Neyma Aloyce recently received criticism on social media when she hinted, she's buying a blue Porsche

The businesswoman who is Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama and ex-girlfriend was reportedly shading Minnie Dlamini who received a blue Porsche from the celebrity doctor

Social media users flooded Maphepha Ndaba's comment section to drag the businesswoman, who previously accused Dlamini of breaking up her family

Dr Brian Monaisa's baby Neyma Aloyce hints she's buying a blue Porsche. Images: Minnie Dlamini, Brian Monaisa, Neyma Aloyce

Source: Instagram

Dr Brian Monaisa's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Neyma Aloyce has hinted that she might buy herself a blue Porsche.

The businesswoman's comment comes after the celebrity doctor allegedly bought his ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini a blue Porsche for Valentine's Day.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Sunday, 4 May shared Aloyce's Instagram story on their social media platform.

Aloyce wrote: "Might buy myself a Porsche."

South Africans flooded to the blog to criticise Aloyce for allegedly shading Monaisa and Dlamini.

South Africans respond to the businesswoman's Instagram story

Simplicitywithq said:

"She likes attention but sadly even with Minnie out of the picture doctor still doesn’t want her."

Keaobakag replied:

"She needs to heal, grow up and let go."

MamiSelemela said:

"She wants attention! She got attention because Minnie is famous. She is no more getting the attention now she is craving it!"

MardhaMuersoko wrote:

"This doctor, Minnie and baby mamma are hungry for fame shem."

Gillfitnessgee said:

"She needs to heal...And the good doctor will probably date someone new and not her."

MrsKidPhala wrote:

"Lol, what if…. Big wat if the doctor is back and they gave her the car. You can never confirm the other gender."

Fu13182 responded:

"Buy yourself because doctor is still not coming back. He was with his new girlfriend at the stadium yesterday."

Dr Brian Monaisa gifted Minnie Dlamini a blue Porsche on Valentines Day. Images: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Dr Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini end their romance

Actress Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their breakup rumours in April. The medical doctor confirmed in a statement on his social media account that he and the TV personality mutually ended their relationship.

"Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons which had nothing to do with infidelity, by either party" he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

South Africans flocked to Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce's social media account after he confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with Minnie Dlamini.

Hlumie_dee wrote on Aloyce's Instagram post:

"Yoh same xem I really respect her God. They didn't even last that long. You are God's favourite child I'm telling you erh. I respect your prayers."

Opalineagency replied:

"One thing is that God will fight for you."

Dr Brian Monaisa's baby Neyma Aloyce hints at buying a blue Porsche. Images: Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Neyma Aloyce apologises to Minnie Dlamini

In more entertainment news Briefly News reported in January that the Tanzanian businesswoman, Neyma Aloyce apologised to TV personality Minnie Dlamini.

This comes after the businesswoman alleged that Dlamini stole her baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa.

Aloyce revealed in a statement on social media on Monday, 20 January that she was overcome with emotions.

Source: Briefly News