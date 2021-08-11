“Be Safe Mhlonishwa”: IFP Leader Mkhuleko Hlengwa Recovers from Covid-19

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mkhuleko Hlengwa says he has recovered from Covid-19 and he is ready to return to work

Hlengwa is a member of the IFP in Parliament and through a lengthy Twitter post, he thanked God for saving his life from Covid-19

However, he also explained that he is still battling it out against some side effects from the raging pandemic

Inkatha Freedom Party Member of Parliament Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced that he has fully recovered from Covid-19. The IFP leader announced the news on social media, saying he is ready and glad to return to work.

The outspoken politician explains that there are still some side effects he is grappling with but he thanked God for being alive while also thanking his followers.

South African social media users naturally took to the comments section to share their messages and support. Hlengwa wrote on Twitter:

“Back at work today after my hospitalisation & a long sick leave due to #Covid19 & whilst there are still some after effects I’m grappling with, it’s good to be up and about. Recovery is a process. God has been kind to me, blessed to be alive. #BackToWork Once again, thank you!”

@Mabeta said:

“Please see a kidney and heart specialist just to make sure your organs are okay. Covid destroys internal organs. Most people die from damaged organs after recovering from Covid.”

@VoightDinnie said:

“This is good news, so glad that you are healthy again! Take it in your stride for the 1st few days!”

@MmeDeekay said:

“We thank God for your life. Stay safe Mhlonishwa.”

@Gustavo4224 said:

“Thank God... Sengathi uNkulunkulu angakusiza ululame ngokuphelele.”

@ChanegAgentsSA said:

“We thank God for His grace over your life. Strength to you and blessings in abundance.”

@MazandiMthethwa said:

“Take it easy and wishing you a speedy full recovery.”

