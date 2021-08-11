A proud Mzansi mom took to social media recently to share pictures of her daughters rocking matching hairstyles

The post attracted massive reactions as other users rained the compliments on the kinky-haired girls

While a consistent stream of praise showered down for the hairdos, many users sought tips from the mom on how they too can achieve beautiful natural hair

A Mzansi mom took to social media to share cute snaps of her daughters rocking matching hairdos and Mzansi is loving it.

The kinky-haired daughter duo looked every bit like twins as they enjoyed a meal out. Obviously impressed, the mother posted the pictures on Twitter with the caption:

A Mzansi mom attracted massive attention after sharing pictures of her daughters' matching hairdos on social media. Image: @Mpumiln/ Twitter.

"My girls' hair"

The post attracted a massive 2 000 plus likes and about 100 retweets in the time since it was published.

Several users of the microblogging and social networking platform, who enjoyed the photo treatment, were quick to ask for hair tips as they piled on the compliments.

Mzansi social media users rain compliments on hairdos

Briefly News sifted through the comments section to bring forth some of the most interesting ones.

@Boreadi20 asked:

"Are you blowing them or is it just their natural hair?"

@ZazaBuccaneer shared:

"Bahle nama afro. Mine has coarse hair, shame, kunzima."

@This_is_me_DeeY added:

"Yoh, this is beautiful ma'am."

@gemini_baby002 wrote:

"Love it. Please share your hair routine?"

@Mpumiln ventured:

"My girls, so cute. Tell big sister she can come to do mine anytime."

@Selebogorebecca noted:

"Beautiful. How do you deal with knots though? If I leave my daughter without plaiting, two days is enough."

