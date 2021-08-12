Haibo: Reactions as Adult Drives Around in a Toy Car and the Video Goes Viral

One adult guy decided to cruise around using a toy car and his video is gaining popularity on different social platforms

It seems the video was shot in the United States and one social account holder says he spotted the toy car somewhere in Chicago

The clip found its way to the internet through @Ooh_She_Creole who posted on Twitter and there are massive reactions

A video of an adult man driving around in a toy car found its way to the online community and it is seriously gaining popularity. The video surfaced on Twitter as posted by @Ooh_She_Creole.

As usual, social media account holders are engaged in a debate on whether it is the right idea to use it when the kids are left bored or whether it is safe to do so.

The guy seems to come from doing his shopping and goes to his neatly parked car, he starts the engine and hops on before driving off in style.

The post reads:

@Geonal said:

“Problem's never the size, but rather the consideration of safety to conform to the laws of physics. It is all fun, until while in motion, you hit something at 50mph, and your body becomes the shield to the car! A bigger vehicle is built to shield you, instead.”

@LawngBallzKid said:

“My God strike me down if I'm lying. I'm watching a movie as I'm looking at this, and at the exact time he backs up, on the movie is a beep beep (from a hospital bed or something), and I thought it was that little whip with backup sirens hahaha.”

@Whatsup2400 said:

“Wait. Is this Chicago? I recognize that! Hahaha.”

@TrustInoFemale said:

“Gotta do what you gotta do. Saw this at the red light in New Orleans.”

@Dnksmrf said:

“These engines and lawnmowers are actually worse for the environment because they lack catalytic converters.”

@BratzBoyUnix said:

“So are tiny cars like a legit thing? Like is there a whole community of people that drive tiny cars???? I need answers.”

