A public warning has been given to motorists of South Africa by traffic authorities reminding them that the grace period for licence renewals ends at the end of August

The grace period for licence renewals for motorists was authorised by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula due to the initial nationwide hard lockdown

Individuals who seek to apply for and renew their outdated licences will be required to bring with them the required documents and renewal fee

Traffic authorities have issued a reminder to the public of the upcoming deadline for licence renewals as the grace period for motoring licence renewals in South Africa ends at the end of August

The unwarranted shutting down of licencing centres as a result of the national lockdown of the country last year inevitably caused a significant backlog of expired licences with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula consequently permitting an extension for these licence renewals.

The public has been issued a warning to renew their driver licences before the end of August. Image: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Individuals looking to renew their licences will be required to provide officials with an original ID as well as an ID copy, an old driving licence card or valid South African passport; four black and white ID photographs; proof of residence; and the licence renewal fee.

According to BusinessTech, individuals who are only able to obtain a new licence after the end of August will be required to obtain a temporary driver's licence.

Jacob Mamabolo the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport confirms that they’re investigating complaints from licence holders on the difficulties of obtaining slots on the provincial online booking system, according to SABC News.

