Covid19: Game is Offering 10% Discount to People Who Have Gotten the Jab

Game is launching a Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign that will see people who have gotten the Covid-19 jab get a store discount

Game is encouraging people who have either been partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated to come to their stores for a 10% discount

The vaccine campaign will run from 18 August until 15 September and all you have to do is show your vaccine card and ID

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are being offered more incentive to get their coronavirus vaccine now more than ever by Game stores.

As part of their Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign that seeks to reward shoppers for getting the jab, they will be offering 10% discounts to their shoppers, according to BizNews. The promotion will start on 18 August and end on 15 September on Wednesdays at all Game retailers countrywide.

Starting on 18 August, South Africans who have been fully or partially vaccinated for Covid-19 will be eligible for a 10% discount at Game. Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

Business Insider reports that you don't have to be fully vaccinated to qualify for the discount, however, you will need to present your vaccine card as well as your identification card or document to the teller to receive your discount. Discounts may not exceed R10 000.

Katherine Madley, Game's marketing president, says the campaign is not a means to pressurises individuals to share their vaccine status but it is to thank those that have taken the initiative to get their jabs to protect themselves and making their stores safer.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Madley added that the company understands that the coronavirus pandemic has affected people financially and this is their way of helping out.

"We have seen firsthand the effect Covid has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this," said Madley.

Wimpy offers free coffee to those who show proof of vaccination

In an attempt to increase the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine, Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to those who show proof of their vaccination.

The fast-food chain is using the tagline "saying YAAAS to the future" to market the vaccine promotion across 450 of its locations.

However, there is some fine print. In order to qualify, a person needs to present their proof of vaccination within 48 hours of getting their jab.

Sister mourns brother who passed away due to Covid-19 3 days before getting vaccinated

Briefly News recently reported that a Johannesburg-based woman, Kirsty Stoltz, is urging South Africans to go for their Covid-19 vaccinations following the passing of her brother.

Kirsty penned a long piece on social media, detailing how she lost her sibling, Tyron. Stoltz says her brother didn’t deserve to pass away at such a young age and her Facebook posts are receiving massive reactions.

Tyron passed away on 2 August due to Covid-19 and his sister says the late brother lost the battle three days before getting his jab. Tyron leaves behind his wife, Michelle, and two boys, Liam and Reece.

Source: Briefly.co.za