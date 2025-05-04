Singer Rethabile Khumalo, who is the daughter of late singer Winnie Khumalo has revealed the passing of her cousin

The businesswoman and songwriter confirmed her cousin's passing by sharing a video on her social media

South Africans took Khumalo's Instagram post to pay tribute to her family member whose identity she's kept private

Rethabile Khumalo mourns another family member. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Talented singer Rethabile Khumalo, who lost her mother Winnie Khumalo earlier this year is mourning her cousin.

The songwriter who recently fulfilled her late mother's dream bid farewell to her cousin in an emotional video on her social media account.

The singer announced on her Instagram account on Saturday, 3 May that her cousin has passed away.

"RIP cousin wami. Say hi to my mom on the other side. I love you always," she wrote.

South Africans comfort the singer

ThandoNgomane said:

"I went to the sane Primary School with hum yazi."

ThamieAg wrote:

"I am sorry sisi."

ZamahlubiRadebelicious replied:

"Awww man, my deepest condolences Sisi. May his soul rest in peace."

Faithxo18 responded:

"Yoh mama 2025 neh? May his soul rest in eternal peace no mama."

Rethabile Khumalo mourns another family member after losing her mom, Winnie Khumalo. Image: RethabileRSA

Source: Instagram

Rethabile Khumalo breaks her silence

Rethabile Khumalo broke her silence on her social media account to confirm her mother, Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing.

Winnie Khumalo died after a reported brief illness, and her daughter's farewell broke South African's hearts. A brokenhearted Rethabile was left with the bitter task of having to announce her mother's passing.

Rethabile announced her mom's death after news broke out about Winnie Khumalo's sudden and tragic passing.

South Africans gathered to pay tribute to the musician and sent heartwarming condolences to her family.

@HendriccahM responded:

"I'm really sorry for your loss, may God give you and your loved one's strength, comfort, and healing in these difficult times. I wish you a full and speedy recovery."

@PetersWonderboy replied:

"Strength and deepest condolences Rethabile. You and your siblings had a great, loving mother. She was a gift and blessing to our country. She will always be with you in spirit. I have no doubt that you will continue to make her proud."

@thembakazi20692 said:

"Condolences Rethabile. One can never be ready nor to old or young to lose a mother. It doesn't get better sisi. But you will learn to live with the pain, may God be with you and give you strength."

@debbiepieterse replied:

"My sincere condolences... Ay you find strength during this difficult heartbreaking time. RIP to your mom."

@FloMasebe responded:

"I am sending you love in this very difficult time. My deepest condolences to you and your family."

Winnie Khumalo revealed in a video she’s unwell

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that Afro-pop singer Winnie Khumalo revealed in a TikTok video that she was sick for three months.

The actress shared her health update in a video before she passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the fan-favourite singer and actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News