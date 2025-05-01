Rethabile Khumalo has launched a food truck business in honour of her late mother, Winnie Khumalo, to keep her memory alive

The talented singer revealed that the mobile kitchen in Protea Glen was a dream she and her mother shared before the pandemic halted their plans

Since the launch, Rethabile has received positive reviews and hopes her venture will inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, aiming to expand with more food trucks across South Africa

Rethabile Khumalo is keeping her late legendary mother Winnie Khumalo's memory alive. The talented singer recently revealed that she launched a food truck business in honour of her mother.

Rethabile Khumalo has opened a new business in honour of her late mother, Winnie Khumalo. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Rethabile Khumalo ventures into culinary business

Popular South African singer Rethabile Khumalo announced the launch of her mobile burger kitchen in Protea Glen. The star said the business is a labour of love as it was her mother Winnie Khumalo's dream.

According to Fakaza News, the Umlilo singer revealed that she dreamt of owning a mobile kitchen with her mother, and they bought a food truck, but they could not go ahead with their business as the COVID-19 pandemic had everything at a halt. Rethabile added that her mother passed away on 7 January 2025, just before the launch of the business.

"My mom and I bought a food truck, and we wanted to sell burgers. We realised we could handle it on our own, and when we were supposed to launch it, my mother passed away. I wanted to carry on with her wishes to open the kitchen because she always believed in my cooking and most of the things I would do."

Rethabile Khumalo on running a business alone

The singer admitted that she has received an overwhelming response from people all over Protea Glen since opening a week ago. She added that customers have left glowing reviews about her burgers and the flavour.

"I am selling a lot. I am working alone, but I believe I will get people to assist me. It gets hectic. I always make sure I push as much as I can."

Rethabile also hopes her business venture will inspire young girls to follow their dreams. The star hopes to launch more food trucks in several malls across South Africa.

Rethabile Khumalo revealed why she opened her food truck business. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Two times Rethabile remembered her mother

Rethabile Khumalo has been reeling following her mother's death. The singer has left Mzansi in their feels with her touching posts on social media.

The Ntyilo Ntyilo singer had fans talking about her striking resemblance to her mother in a post she shared in February 2025. She captioned the post:

"MOM, YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MEMORY THAT I KEEP LOCKED IN MY HEART. I MISS YOU."

The singer also spoke about losing her mother in an emotional post two months after her death. Rethabile moved SA to tears when she noted that heaven could not wait for her mom.

