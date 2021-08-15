This week in sports, Mzansi has loved the following stories. Itumeleng Khune's car collection and nett worth, three facts about Sipho Mbule and Themba Zwane's salary.

In addition, Briefly News looks at Oupa Manyisa's salary, car and nett worth and Shauwn Mkhize bought Bloemfontein Celtic.

1. Money in the Bank: Itumeleng Khune's Nett Worth and Flashy Car Collection

Itumeleng Khune is a footballer for Kaizer Chiefs and has been with the club since 2004. Throughout his career, he's had ups and downs but he has managed to live a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at the player's nett worth and his interesting collection of automobiles.

Briefly News takes a deeper look into Itumeleng Khune's earnings at Kaizer Chiefs and his cars. Image: @itukhune32

Itu Khune's estimated nett worth and salary

Itumeleng Khune has had a long career with Kaizer Chiefs and he's been a high-earner at the club for a very long time. The goalkeeper earns around R5.6 million annually and is one of the oldest players at the club.

2. Sipho Mbule: 3 Facts About the Wanted SuperSport United Player and Kaizer Chiefs target

The league's currently most wanted player is Sipho Mbule and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the player and his career. The 23-year-old is currently linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with Mamelodi Sundowns trailing closely behind.

Sipho Mbule has been a hot topic on everyone's lips ever since he was linked with a move to a top PSL Club. Kaizer Chiefs is keeping an eye out on the player, hoping to sign him, Mamelodi Sundowns too. Briefly News reports three interesting facts about the player.

3. Themba Zwane: A Look Into the Mamelodi Sundowns Player's Salary and Luxury Cars

Being a football player in South Africa comes with a cool fat cheque with players splurging on various soft life items. Briefly News explores how much Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane earns and his super classy vehicles.

Themba Zwane is a South African professional footballer who currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League and for the South African national team. Briefly News takes a look at how much he earns, his nett worth and his collection of luxury cars.

4. Living Soft: A Look into Oupa Manyisa's Salary, Cars and Nett Worth

Briefly News has given insight into what players are earning and now it's time to see how much Oupa Manyisa makes. In a comprehensive article, we explain how much the baller is worth and how he's made his money over the years.

Oupa Manyisa has had a long career in football and is currently playing for Chippa United. Having played for some big clubs in South Africa, he's collected a large sum of money along the way. Briefly News takes a look at Oupa Manyisa's salary over the years, his cars and his nett worth.

5. Shauwn Mkhize Buys Bloemfontein Celtic for R50m, Royal Am Status Sold to TTM

Shauwn Mkhize has splashed some cash and bought Bloemfontein Celtic according to reports.

This grants Mkhize access to the PSL after the deal was approved by the league on Friday.

In addition to the breaking news, Royal AM has sold its GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

