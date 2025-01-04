Male Nail Tech in Open-Air Market Slays Woman’s Manicure in TikTok Video, Viewers Applaud
- One woman showed people her one-of-a-kind nail tech, whom she regularly visits, in a TikTok video
- The post on the short-form video platform went viral as people were fascinated by the nail technician
- People were raving about the jaw-dropping manicure the woman flexed after visiting her nail artist
A lady who regularly gets her nails done posted a vlog of her maintenance day on TikTok. The clip showed the skilled manicurist’s work.
The TikTok video of the nail artist received nearly half a million likes. Netizens posted thousands of comments raving about the manicure.
Nail artist aces manicure
A video by @nahomeepretty1523 showed her visit to an open-air market to get her manicure. The lady also revealed that the manicurist is a man when she showed off the amazing set he sculpted. Watch the video below:
SA applauds nail artist
Online users praised the nail artist's work on the TikToker. Some thought he deserved to open his own shop and wrote messages declaring that he would soon relocate with his business. Read the comments below:
Amzie commented:
"Lord 2025, may he be in a stable location, and customers will overwhelm him with appointments. Thank you 🙏"
SweetMimi wrote:
"This guy deserves a big shop.... he's GOOD."
feydalley added:
"I pray he gets a huge shop on the island inside a huge mall😍🙏🏽"
Kenya said:
"Drop the latitude and longitude NOW sis! I am on the way."
Taystee🍓 remarked:
"Salons with good aesthetics are always the ones doing us dirty 😂"
Iyalomowu❤️💐 vouched for the beautician:
"This man is good. He does mine, too, including lashes."
4 other impressive nail techs
- A man in Johannesburg shared the story of how he got to have his own nail shop in a TikTok video.
- Life threw a manicurist a curve ball as she was diagnosed with a serious illness, and she went back to the drawing board.
- One creative shared the intricate art she made mimicking real-life objects on her nails using acrylics.
- People were impressed by a skilled woman who wore different hats, including skills as a nail technician.
