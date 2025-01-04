An alleged racial incident sparked by a white couple allegedly calling Black women baboons went viral

Videos of the confrontation made the rounds on X, posted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) called for racism to be criminalised in South Africa

A video has gone viral of an alleged racial incident at a Johannesburg Food Lover's Market. Image: @TheNamibian

Source: Twitter

FOURWAYS — An alleged name-calling incident sparked a heated racial clash between a white couple and two Black women at a Johannesburg Food Lover's Market in a now-viral video.

Local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted clips of the tense confrontation, garnering massive traction online.

Racial confrontation at Food Lover's Market

"This incident happened at Food Lover's Market in Fourways. A couple is accused of calling Black patrons baboons," read the caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In one 34-second video, what appears to be the store manager and security attempt to quell the fracas as one of the women tears into an older white man.

Vexed, the woman shoots a barrage of sharp expletives as she hits back, sharply directing her ire at him. She shouts:

"You don't ever [expletive] call us baboons! You don't [expletive] call us baboons, ever! Bloody shame on you! Bloody shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you, as old as you are! You should've thought about it first!"

Momentarily, the women and man are seen being led out of the store as throngs of other patrons look on, surprised by the unexpected scenes.

In a second 29-second-long clip, the other Black woman is seen and heard directing her anger towards the man's female partner.

"He called me a baboon! Why did you call me a baboon?! And you let him call me a baboon, and [then] you say I'm the one!? He called me a baboon!

"There were six people outside who heard him ... And, now, you're telling me that I'm behaving [nasty]?! You guys are racist! You're racist!"

In a cringe-worthy display, the white woman, who had begun trudging off, turns back, arms splayed, and retorts:

"Yes, I'm a racist! I'm a racist."

The angered Black woman then takes photos of the pair on her phone, adding:

"Yes, sure, let me go ahead and let the world know that these are the racist people who called me a baboon! Racist number one and racist number two! Thank you! Have a great day!"

In response to the incident, the political party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), urged for racism to be criminalised in South Africa.

ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said decisive action was vital to eradicate the racism scourge from society.

"Every incident chips away at the foundations of democracy and inclusivity. The entitlement displayed by individuals to demean others based on skin colour must be met with legal repercussions and accountability," said Ntshona.

Source: Briefly News