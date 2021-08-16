Video of Lit Proposal at Groove Has SA Talking: “Things We Do When We’re Drunk”

A local man has social media buzzing after heading to the club to propose to the woman of his dreams

A clip of the gyrating loverboy getting down on one knee in the middle of groove has since gone viral

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their mixed reactions to the proposal

A pair of local lovebirds have social media users in a frenzy after news of their unique proposal went viral. The groom-to-be and his lucky girl are definitely party people who've come to embrace their truth and even took to groove to share in the sentimental moment.

, popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the interesting clip.

"What a proposal, congratulations to them," he captioned the post along with a few celebratory emojis.

In the video, the intoxicated young man jives in the club before getting down in what seems to be yet another unique dance move. However, it's not long before his true intentions are revealed as he takes a ring from his jacket pocket and pops the question to an equally upbeat woman nearby.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. While some felt it was important for people to marry their "type", others were certain that the union would not last.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@SRibons said:

"Congratulations to them, this is what they mean by marry your type. Their marriage will probably last forever unlike those ones who choose to marry the innocent, non alcoholic, non-grooving woman only to go back to his type after marriage leaving umakoti in tears. Congrats!"

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Proposing isdakwa... Ngeke Mina."

@LuuTeeMoiloa said:

"Now u see matagwa a proposa... Alcohol's the honest medication u can drink when u propose someone."

@Themba_Qaba said:

"HAHA things we do when we are drunk."

@MondlyShezi said:

"The guy who bought her drinks before the engagement looking and waiting to see if she's gonna say "yes"

@AzzandeMasuku said:

"This is so cute and unique."

@MalatjieTertius said:

"It won't last."

@blaza_eland said:

"I wonder if "SAB" is going to sponsor with the alcohol..."

