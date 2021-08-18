Sugar cane mills have rejected over 130 000 tons of sugar cane because it has been too damaged to be processed

This is in addition to 500 000 tons of sugar cane that was destroyed or burnt during the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal

Most of the sugar cane that was rejected came from small-scale growers who are still reeling from the impact of the unrest

DURBAN - The aftermath of the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July has heavily impacted the sugar cane industry in the province.

135 222 tons of sugar cane has been rejected by sugar mills in the province and deemed to be too damaged to be used. The sugar cane that has been rejected so far is estimated to be valued at R84 million, according to a report by Fin24.

The South African Cane Growers' Association says approximately one-third of the crops that were rejected came from smaller growers who have suffered greatly due to the violent protests.

The association issued a statement on Tuesday in which they expressed concern about the impact the unrest has had on the sugar cane industry. They believe that the industry could be crippled and have called on assistance from Government to help rebuild the industry.

Business Insider reports that sugar cane growers stand to lose over R300 million if 500 000 tonnes of sugar cane cannot be processed by sugar mills, this is despite the fact a large number of crops were already damaged before sugar mills closed.

Sugar cane farmers were informed that crops that we damaged before sugar mills were officially closed during the unrest would not be covered by insurance companies, says the association.

There is also concern that workers may lose their jobs if sugar cane farms are not given financial relief to help workers, especially from rural areas, retain their jobs.

The association has called on various government sectors to intervene such as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, the Department of Rural Development and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

KZN sugar mills forced to shut down, sugar cane farms set on fire

Briefly News previously reported that after sugar cane farms were set ablaze in KwaZulu-Natal by protestors, sugar mills in the province are forced to shut down.

In addition to farms being set alight, it has been reported by Fin24 that cane trucks had been hijacked and mills threatened by protestors.

AgriSA executive director Christo van der Rheede says that farmers have suffered significant losses as a result of their inability to distribute their fresh produce to local markets and stores.

R180 million of grower revenue has been lost due to 300 000 tons of sugar cane being burnt by rioters, according to South African Canegrowers Chief Executive Thomas Funke.

