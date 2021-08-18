He is a young artist based in the United States of America and has displayed his work in social media circles

@Dogga_Art posted his recent work on American singer Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert and the portrait is seriously going viral on Twitter

Briefly News looks at the reactions from the post regarding the amazing artwork and some people believe the Tylors will buy the artwork

Another social media user has dazzled the digital community with his amazing artwork. @Dogga_Art sketched brilliant pieces and his latest is the one on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.

The young and skilled artist is a hit among social media users and his well-worked portrait is going viral. Briefly News looks at the comments from many art lovers around the globe.

Teyana Taylor is a singer, songwriter and dancer based in the United States and she is married to Shumpert, a famous American professional basketball player. He captioned his post:

“My latest piece of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. One RT can change an artist life!”

A young artist is a hit on social media.

The post reads:

@ShekinahKeys said:

“I seriously pray they see this and buy it off you.”

@Neshgotgame said:

“You really killed this one, I might gotta get this on canvas!!!”

@HallucinogenInc said:

“Such a solid & vibrant piece my dude.”

@OpinionatedGee said:

"This is dope!! I had to cop it. Can’t wait to add this to my collection.”

@Latrenita said:

“This piece is sold before you know it. Simply beautiful.”

@CrazlyHumanlady said:

“Beautiful detail work.”

@MalikMagenta said:

“This would be so nice in one of your homes, it’s so beautiful @TEYANATAYLOR.”

@GrindFlu203 said:

“Yo king that’s amazing, keep striving.”

