Authorities Confiscate 2 Dogs Belonging to Manenberg Serial Cat Killer Suspect

Authorities at the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa might have finally located the Manenberg serial cat killer

They say they CCTV footage led them to two dogs believed to have been used to hunt cats

The organisation says the bond between the dogs helped them locate the animals and followed them home to their alleged owner

CAPE TOWN - The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) has taken two dogs believed to belong to a suspect responsible for cat killings in Manenberg after viewing graphic footage of the dogs attacking cats.

AWS managed to follow the trail the dogs used to return home, which led them to the suspect in the cat killings on the Cape Flats, according to News24. The suspect denied ownership of the dogs and also denies that he is involved in the gruesome killings of cats in the area.

Allan Perrins, spokesperson for AWS, said finding out where the dogs lived was not an easy task for the organisation. Perrins stated that what set these dogs apart from dogs roaming on the streets was their bond, which he calls inseparable, and that's what helped them identify the dogs.

"What has become evident is that they are inseparable. The bond these two broken old souls share is so strong that they have to share a kennel," he said.

Perrins is of the belief that the dogs were used by the suspect to hunt and capture cats. He also theorised that the dogs are only violent because of neglect by their owner.

The dogs have scratches on their faces which are believed to come from the claws of cats.

Autopsy report shows cats were preyed on

The cats that were killed by the Manenburg cat serial killer are said to have been preyed upon. This is according to an autopsy report released by AWS on Friday, reports EWN.

The autopsy found that the cats were in some cases violently beaten before they were cut open. The cats were also killed in a brutal and malicious manner. Some of the cats were horribly mutilated and hacked apart with a sharp blade, in addition, parts of their ribcages, hearts and lungs were pulled out.

Satanic Church distances itself from killings of 40 cats: "It goes against satanism"

Briefly News previously reported that at least 40 cats have been found mutilated in the Manenberg area in the Western Cape recently. Now, the South African Satanic Church is offering a R10 000 reward for any info that could lead to the person responsible for the killings.

Riaan Swiegelaar of the South African Satanic Church spoke with Briefly News regarding the claims. With regards to the killing of cats, Swiegelaar said:

"We do not practice, nor condone the abuse/killing of any animal - it goes against Satanism as a religion, as clearly stipulated in The Satanic Bible. None of our rituals require any form of sacrifice."

Swiegelaar made note of the Satanic Panic of the 80s and 90s where people believed in Satanic ritual abuse. He said that people needed a scapegoat with regards to the serial cat killings. Swiegelaar added that people are seemingly incapable of taking responsibility for their own actions.

