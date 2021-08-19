Cassper Nyovest put fuel on the already blazing The Braai Show drama when he made his alleged position known

Taking to social media, Cassper claims he wore the executive producer hat to put his spice on the show

Fans were shook at Cassper’s post and took to the comment section to reflect on the level of ishu that was served

Cassper Nyovest has come with the heat and we are sure AKA is smouldering. As if The Braai Show drama wasn’t hot enough, Cassper had to come gooi more coals on it.

Taking to social media to beef up his position, Cassper let peeps know that he is apparently an “executive producer” on the show.

Cass claims he had to put his touch on things, this coming after AKA made his claim to being executive producer and 50% owner, ish.

Cassper posted:

Seeing Cassper’s post, many fans were left cry-laughing. Cassper got so salty that peeps had to take a sip of water before responding.

@WilliamKgasi just wanted some clarity on the money situation:

“So you got paid for presenting and being executive producer of the show?”

@UzikodeMadoda is living for this:

“THE DON BILLIATO ALWAYS WINS!”

@SegooLee was finished by Cassper’s post:

@sam_mmy_23’s hella impressed:

Cassper Nyovest is not worried about The Braai Show drama, he got paid

In other Cassper Nyovest-related drama, Cassper has distanced himself from all the drama around The Braai Show, reported Briefly News. The SABC, Cake Media and AKA have reportedly served each other court papers after the show hired Mufasa as its new presenter.

AKA shared that he wasn't aware that his arch-rival had been employed as the new host of the SABC 1 programme. Supa Mega also claimed that he owns 50% of the show.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to respond to a tweep who said he was ready to be the star's lawyer should he need one. Cass shared that he doesn't need a lawyer because he was not "attached" to the ongoing drama.

According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper boastfully said:

"I don't need a lawyer. I am in no way attached to anything here. I got paid for a service. I delivered a service and I damn well enjoyed shooting #TheBraaiShowWithCass. It is shot already, I got paid already. It's funny looking at people arguing about something that's done."

