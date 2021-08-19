New Players at Kaizer Chiefs Blessed with Fresh Lux Rides at Naturena

New signings come with new swag in the PSL and Briefly News picked three fresh Kaizer Chiefs signings who are driving some snazzy cars. Austin Dube impresses with his BMW and the others serve some soft life goals too.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have made some new signings ahead of the new season and they are adding to the luxury that's already in the Naturena parking lot. Briefly News a look at a few of the new additions and the cars that they drive.

At least three of coach Stuart Baxter's several newcomers appear to have exceptional choice in rides. Austin Dube, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Njabulo Ngcobo are all vital parts of the Kaizer Chiefs squad this season–and they clearly enjoy driving their cars off the field.

The new signings at Kaizer Chiefs are coming in with nice new rides. Image: @njabulo6770, @austin_dube45

Source: Instagram

Dube, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from Richards Bay FC in the GladAfrica Championship, must have gotten the hint, as his BMW 1-series looks right as home among his teammates' automobiles, according to The South African.

1. Austin Dube

Austin Dube usually shows off his BMW 1 series on social media even though he looks like a humble gent. Anyone looking for a compact and fuel-efficient hatchback should choose the BMW 1 Series, according to AutoTrader.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Sibusiso Mabiliso

The Kaizer Chiefs camp already has a lot of vehicles owned by their players rocking up to training in major style. Mabiliso's ride will surely add to the lovely cars that pull up to Naturena. His car's market value ranges from R250 000 to R450 000. That's soft life goals indeed.

3. Njabulo Ngcobo

A little more modest than others, Njabulo Ngcobo drives a a lush Volkswagen Polo. He can seen posing in front of the vehicle on his social media accounts.

Itumeleng Khune's nett worth and cars

Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune is a footballer for Kaizer Chiefs and has been with the club since 2004. Throughout his career, he's had ups and downs but he has managed to live a life of luxury.

Briefly News takes a look at the player's nett worth and his interesting collection of automobiles. Itumeleng Khune has had a long career with Kaizer Chiefs and he's been a high-earner at the club for a very long time.

The goalkeeper earns around R5.6 million annually and is one of the oldest players at the club. According to BuzzSouthAfrica, Khune's nett worth is said to be around R21 million. He gets most of his money from his illustrious football career with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly.co.za