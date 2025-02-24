Lungelo Bhengu's deep roots in the Kaizer Chiefs academy and understanding of the club's ethos make him an ideal candidate

Bhengu’s ability to play in multiple defensive positions, including right-back, center-back, and holding midfield

Bhengu’s leadership qualities, combined with his age and potential for further development Kaizer Chiefs are no strangers to nurturing young talent, and Lungelo Bhengu, a product of their academy, is a prime example of this.Bhengu's potential return to the club has sparked serious interest, and the reasons behind it go beyond nostalgia.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly eager to bolster his squad by signing versatile defender Lungelo Bhengu from Cape Town Spurs.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

A Homegrown Talent Who Knows the Chiefs DNA

In a chat with football analyst Vincent Maseko, he emphasized Bhengu’s deep connection to Kaizer Chiefs, having developed through the club’s academy.

Maseko highlighted how Bhengu internalized the club’s ethos of commitment, excellence, and work ethic during his formative years.

His familiarity with the Chiefs’ style and expectations means he wouldn’t require much time to adjust.

Bringing Bhengu back would not only strengthen the squad but also reintroduce a player who truly embodies the club’s values.

Versatility That Adds Tactical Flexibility

Bhengu’s ability to play multiple defensive roles—right-back, centre-back, and holding midfielder—makes him a highly versatile asset for Chiefs.

This flexibility is crucial in a league as competitive as the PSL, where injuries and tactical changes are inevitable.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi would benefit from having Bhengu as an option across the backline, enhancing the squad’s depth without needing additional specialized players.

Strengthening a Flagging Defense

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled with defensive consistency in recent seasons, often lacking a reliable right-back and centre-back pairing.

Bhengu’s return could bring much-needed stability to the defense. His tactical awareness, strong defensive skills, and improved decision-making make him an ideal candidate to shore up Chiefs’ backline and provide solid leadership on the field.

Lungelo Bhengu, a talented and versatile defender, has emerged as a key transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Leadership Qualities and Squad Depth

Maseko also highlighted Bhengu’s leadership qualities, noting that despite being just 24, he has already captained Maritzburg United’s reserve team.

Maseko emphasized Bhengu’s calmness under pressure and his experience across different levels of football, which would bring much-needed leadership and maturity to the Chiefs’ defense.

Additionally, Bhengu’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions would enhance squad depth, a crucial factor as the team competes across various competitions.

A Long-Term Investment

At 24, Bhengu is entering the peak years of his career. By bringing him back to Naturena, Chiefs are investing in a player who can be a key figure in their defense for years to come.

His growth as a player, particularly his standout performances at Cape Town Spurs, proves his ability to perform at the highest level. Bhengu’s return to Kaizer Chiefs makes sense on multiple fronts. His versatility, leadership, and defensive abilities would address several key needs within the squad.

As a homegrown talent, his potential return would also hold sentimental value for both the club and its fans.

Kaizer Chiefs Target Former Academy Defender

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs are looking to re-sign former academy player Lungelo Bhengu as head coach Nasreddine Nabi seeks a new fullback.

The Soweto giants, who sold Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Al-Ittihad without signing a replacement, are monitoring Bhengu’s situation at Cape Town Spurs and considering a summer move.

