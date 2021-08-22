The Lesotho government in cooperation with the World Health Organisation has launched an investigation into the deaths of five people

The five victims all died shortly after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, the investigation has not linked the cause of death to the vaccine

The vaccine rollout will continue and the country hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population by December

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched an investigation into the deaths of five people following their vaccination.

Lesotho Health Minister Semano Sekatle says that the investigation is at an advanced stage. He said that in the early stages of the investigation there was no link between the victims' vaccination and their deaths.

The World Health Organisation is investigating the deaths of five people after they got vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Sekatle said that the mass vaccination programme would continue and the country should have vaccinated 70% of its citizens by December according to SABC News.

Lesotho Express reported that the vaccine in question is the Johnson & Johnson version. Millions of people have so far received the vaccination globally with very few adverse effects.

Social media users took to the internet to share their thoughts on the developments

@ukuthulaekhaya:

"Yesterday I watched the SABC news and they showed the developments of vaccines and the vaccination program in Lesotho. It is said it is going well but 5 people died because of the vaccine, the government officials of that country admitted to that and said..."

@Jongile64557371:

"Because the vaccine is from China in Lesotho, they are now investigating the vaccination deaths. We're being screwed here by the media, we've been saying people are dying from vaccines but because ours are from the west no investigations have been investigated."

@SejanamaneMafa:

"With proper management of the vaccination programme, Lesotho is on the way to 90%-100% vaccination before the end of 2021. We will win the battle against covid-19!!"

