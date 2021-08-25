Salba Proposes 'Vaccine Passport' for Jabbed South Africans to Buy Booze

The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) is discussing a proposal about pushing a vaccine passport forward

The Covid-19 vaccine passport will be used to prove that one has received the jab before they can purchase alcohol

Salba is trying to boost South African adults' need to be vaccinated by proposing the vaccine alcohol passport

A new report has revealed that the liquor industry is pondering the introduction of a 'vaccine passport'. This will be used to purchase alcohol in South Africa. The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) will be discussing the proposal on Wednesday, 25 August.

The Salba is in discussions regarding the introduction of a vaccine passport to purchase alcohol. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

This will form part of its attempt to push a broader Covid-19 vaccination rollout in South Africa, according to BusinessDay. Salba Chairperson Sibani Mngadi stated the industry is looking at any way they could support a larger societal agenda to urge people to be vaccinated.

On Thursday, 26 August, at the National Health Council, the project is set to be talked over by government authorities. A report by BusinessTech reminded South Africans that the country has faced complete alcohol sales bans on four occasions since March last year.

The country's current restrictions stipulate that the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is allowed between 10am and 6pm while on-site consumption allows for alcoholic beverages to be drunk until 8pm.

