Mzansi actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are officially parents, their bundle of joy is now earthbound

Taking to social media with great pride, Nyaniso announced the arrival of their baby in a lengthy and emotional post

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated Nyaniso and Yana on the safe arrival of their tiny blessing

South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana recently welcomed their baby into the world. So many celebrity babies!

Congratulations are in order for actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana as they start living life as a family of three, having recently welcomed their bundle of joy. Image: @nyanisodzedze.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media in absolute awe of his baby, Nyaniso let the world know that his bundle of joy is here and that it is all just so surreal, reported TimesLIVE.

Nyaniso explained how he took Yana for a walk and not too long after that she was delivering their child. Nyaniso and Yana are in the baby bubble and loving every moment of it.

“Long story short after that walk I BECAME a DAD.”

There is no feeling quite like meeting your child for the very first time. What amazing news, congratulations!

Nyaniso posted:

Fans and fellow celebs have flooded the comment section of Nyaniso’s post, congratulating him and Yana on the arrival of their tiny blessing.

@warrennebe commented:

“I am so incredibly happy for all three of you. Congratulations ❤️”

@iamlaurawilliamson is thrilled:

“Congratulations!!! I promise you will only continue to be in awe at what God has given you ♥️”

@thyladydi saw it coming:

“I had a dream she went into labour last night. ♥️ Congrats to you.”

@pashakincaid said:

“Oh wow, blessings upon blessings to all of you. So happy for you xxx”

