Scotty Cranmer: age, wife, bike crash, crash helmet, career, net worth

Scotty Cranmer is a talented American BMX rider and YouTuber. He has earned his fame through his passion for riding bikes and a dreadful accident he encountered during the prime years of his career. On his YouTube channel, he shares content about car and bike stunts.

Scotty Cranmer established his forte in sports and turned it into a career. He set a record as the first-ever bike rider to perform a Frоnt Flір Таіl whір during a competition. He is not a new face on films as he has made several cameos showcasing his daring stunts. Scotty Cranmer's biography unpacks more details about his life and career.

Scotty Cranmer's profile summary

Full name: Scotty Cranmer

Scotty Cranmer Nickname: The Bulldozer

The Bulldozer Date of birth: 11th January 1987

11th January 1987 Age: 34

34 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Jackson Township, New Jersy, USA

Jackson Township, New Jersy, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Gender: Male

Male Scotty Cranmer's height in cm: 1 77 cm

77 cm Height in feet: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Weight in kg: 65 kg

65 kg Weight in pounds: 143 lbs

143 lbs Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Events: X Games, Dew Tour

X Games, Dew Tour Father: Scott Cranmer

Scott Cranmer Mother: Donna Cranmer

Donna Cranmer Sibling: Matt Crammer

Matt Crammer Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Lisa

Lisa Education: Jackson Memorial High School

Jackson Memorial High School Movies: Hella Crazy (2008), Next X (2009) and Illustrated ( 2016)

(2008), (2009) and 2016) Profession: American BMX Rider

American BMX Rider YouTube: Scotty Cranmer

Scotty Cranmer Scotty Cranmer Instagram: scottycranmer

Scotty Cranmer's biography

Scotty Cranmer also had a conspicuously daring personality; hence, his friends nicknamed him The Bulldozer. He bagged his first-ever gold medal in 2016, and in a couple of months, he had secured nine other awards. At the peak of his career, he encountered a life-changing accident that changed the trajectory of his life. Read on for more details.

Scotty Cranmer's age

The BMX Rider was shooting a video for his YouTube channel. Photo: @cantslowdownco

Source: Instagram

How old is Scotty Cranmer BMX? He was born on 11th January 1987 to Scott and Donna in the Jackson Township of New Jersey. He turned thirty-four years old in January 2021.

Who is Scotty Cranmer's brother?

The BMX rider is Donna and Scott's eldest son. The BMX rider has a younger brother, Matty Cranmer. Matty is a famous twenty-four-year-old Instagram star.

Scotty Cranmer's wife

'The Bulldozer' is not single. The name of his wife is Lisa, and she has been with him through thick and thin. They do not have any kids so far, although they have a pet dog.

Scotty Cranmer's education

The BMX rider is an alumnus and a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School. He always showed a keen interest in sports, although he was not that good at academics. As a result, he opted to pursue a career in sports, where his passion lies.

Scotty Cranmer's professional career

The Bulldozer developed an interest in outdoor sports at a young age. He was deeply inspired by Mat Hoffman, who became a bike rider at the age of fifteen. Therefore, the BMX rider always found a way of riding competitions at a young age. By the age of eighteen, he had become a professional biker.

Scotty holds several records, and his success in riding was rapid within a couple of years. However, he has also had his fair share of challenges and accidents. Nonetheless, they have positively impacted his career and brand. His unending enthusiasm has helped him sail through the obstacles.

He took part in the AST Dew Tour and the Cool Challenge and the Vаnѕ Lеt іt Rіdе Ѕtrееt Соntеѕt. In each one of these competitions, he bagged top positions that opened doors for better opportunities. Apart from being honoured for his exemplary performance, the BMX rider has earned himself a spot in commercials. Some of the most notable ones include Fox Clothing, Protech Cement, Monster Energy Drink, and Vans Shoes.

Scotty Cranmer's crash

The BMX rider posing with his bike. Photo: @cantslowdownco

Source: Instagram

What was Scotty Cranmer's crash? Before 12th October 2016, the BMX rider had taken a couple of falls; however, the 12th October 2016 one was his worst. According to TW RIDE BMX, an unforeseen pothole catapulted him into a face plant. He was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital, and the doctor revealed he had suffered damage to his C4 and C5 vertebrae as well as cerebral haemorrhage and facial fractures.

The accident occurred as he was shooting a video for his YouTube channel. As he tried to pull one of his tricks, the front tire of his bicycle landed in a pothole he had not seen. This caused his bike to lock; hence, he was thrown forward onto his face.

Did Scotty Cranmer get paralyzed?

Over two months, he had several surgeries on his brain and vertebrae. Parts of Scotty Cranmer's forehead were removed to aid in his recovery. He was unable to walk for the most part, and Scotty Cranmer's injury made doctors rule that he might never regain his mobility.

Five months after he was discharged from the hospital, Scotty went back to riding his bike. Even though it did not sound like a big deal for most people, it was an achievement since the doctors were worried about his walking ability. Over the past years, he has regained balance and movements in his body. The dreadful accident is not the end of his career. He plans on coming back better.

Scotty Cranmer's crash helmet

In July 2015, Cranmer was involved in another traumatic fall that made him lose his two front teeth. While this was not his first fall, he stated his helmet had helped him evade sustaining a life-changing injury.

Scotty Cranmer's net worth

What is Scotty Cranmer's net worth? 'The Bulldozer' currently earns his money from YouTube, commercials and business. Scotty Cranmer's vans commercial earned him a dime. His net worth is approximately $2 million.

What is Scotty Cranmer's bike shop called?

The name of Scotty Cranmer's bike shop is SC Action Sports Bicycle Shop. It is located in New Jersey and is one of the leading retail outlets for sports gear.

Scotty Cranmer has been through the test of times while trying to grow his career. The BMX rider faced a life-threatening ordeal that would have had dire consequences in his life. However, it did not dim his passion for riding. He still believes he has a second chance to do better in the sport.

