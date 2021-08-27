“So Considerate”: Teacher Creates ‘Take What You Need’ Station for Her Students

A generous American teacher has the internet buzzing after sharing snaps of the 'Take what you need' station she set up for her high school students

With money taken from her own pocket, the teacher has provided her kids with necessities like deodorant, sanitary pads and school supplies

Many social media users headed to the comments section, thanking the generous educator for her kindness

A US teacher has social media users feeling super touched after heading online to share a snap of the 'Take what you need' station she'd just created for her students. The colourful racks have been placed right in her classroom and feature an assortment of personal hygiene, snack and stationery items that the kids can simply take as they need.

An American social studies teacher has provided her students with a 'Take what you need' station, helping them out in the small ways she can. Images: @lisslblair/Twitter

, the teacher @lisslblair shared a pic of all her good work.

"Take What You Need station for my high school students," she captioned the post.

The station's racks are fully stocked with tissues, unisex deodorants, yummy snacks, lotions and even sanitary towels. The kind-hearted teacher provided these items all out of her own pocket, ensuring her students are well -taken-care-of in and out of the classroom.

While some social media users had a lot to say about how the educator could improve her station, many simply commended her for making the effort to look out for her students.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@kushabanks said:

"I like these new teachers, they are more considerate."

@KeeksYosup said:

"Hell yeah, wish I had one of these growing up being in school. I grew up poor and couldn't really afford to get pads and what and was doing the toilet paper method which failed one day in class the school nurse was rude like I inconvenienced her and made a point to tell to bring."

@berndtoast10 said:

"Do you have a Venmo or something where we can donate toward the cost of supplies? I love this idea!"

@ctcgigi said:

"I see a lot of people telling her what she could do instead of acknowledging what she IS doing. God bless your heart growing up I've seen a lot of children that could have used this, it’s the thought that counts I’m sure they appreciate it."

@Puma420 said:

"I hope that's not in the classroom? Would kinda defeat the purpose of not embarrassing the kids."

