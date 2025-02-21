Schools in KwaZulu-Natal were celebrated for their eco-friendly efforts at the Sustainable Schools Regional Rewards Ceremony

Some schools received financial and sustainability-related awards, which amounted to over R50 800

Briefly News spoke to Programme Manager Jocelyn Anderson, who provided information about the ceremony and explained why incorporating sustainability in schools is important

The Sustainable Schools Regional Rewards Ceremony took place at Longmarket Girls' School. Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

In an effort to put the planet first, schools across KwaZulu-Natal took meaningful steps to integrate sustainability into their daily practices. Their environmentally friendly actions did not go unnoticed, as they were celebrated for their commitment.

An acknowledgement of environmental excellence

On 15 February, One Planet SA and Nature Connect (a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the preservation of South Africa's biodiverse heritage through education, according to its website) organised the 2024 Sustainable Schools Regional Rewards Ceremony through its Sustainable Schools Programme initiative.

The ceremony, which took place at Longmarket Girls' School in Pietermaritzburg, was the first of many taking place across South Africa, with 27 schools actively participating in the coastal province. An impressive 136 schools have registered for the Programme.

The KZN Rewards Ceremony welcomed 38 educators and honoured their commitment to sustainability while also awarding some schools over R50 800 in prize money and sustainability-related awards.

Many teachers were honoured at the Sustainable Schools Regional Rewards Ceremony. Images: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Programme Manager Jocelyn Anderson shared with Briefly News:

"Not all 27 schools in KZN received prize money. Schools that submitted their School Environmental Management Plans (SEMPs) were assessed and prizes were awarded to the top-performing schools within specific focus area categories."

Jocelyn explained that financial awards were covered for first, second, and third winners within each focus area.

KZN schools making an eco-friendly difference

The following three schools were awarded and recognised in the key sustainability categories:

Most Sustainable School in KZN: Danville Park Girls' High School. Community Engagement Award: KwaNgubeni Primary School. Environmental Education Champion: Alice Surmon from Amanzimtoti Primary School for her dedication to fostering environmental literacy.

Danville Park Girls' High School walked away with more than one award at the Sustainable Schools Regional Rewards Ceremony. Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Other schools awarded under one of the focus areas were the following:

Biodiversity Conservation: Bambanani Primary School

Health and Well-being: Danville Park Girls' High School

Energy and Climate Action: Shea O'Connor Combined School

Marine Conservation: Amanzimtoti Primary School

Water Conservation: Thembelihle Primary School

Community Responsibility: Manor Gardens Primary School

A proud Jocelyn said:

"Seeing their dedication firsthand gives me so much confidence that together we are nurturing a generation of eco-conscious citizens and shaping a greener, more sustainable future for all."

The Programme Manager stated to Briefly News:

"Incorporating sustainability in schools is crucial for equipping learners with the knowledge and skills needed to address the growing impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

"The Sustainable Schools Programme fills critical gaps in Environmental Education (EE) and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) in South African schools by providing teachers with practical resources and professional development opportunities."

