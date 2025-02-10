KwaZulu-Natal Engen Maths and Science Schools Shine a Light on Top Achievers
- The KwaZulu-Natal Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) programme continues to empower students, producing outstanding matric results and reinforcing its commitment to academic success
- The programme celebrated the Class of 2024’s achievements, with top learners securing places in prestigious university programmes such as Medicine, Engineering, and Law
- EMSS graduates, like Slindokuhle Mngxati and Mbali Nothile, credit their success to the programme’s support, highlighting the impact of quality education and dedication on their academic journeys
Outstanding matric results have once again been produced by KwaZulu-Natal Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) centres, reinforcing the program's dedication to both academic success and youth empowerment.
KZN learners shine at EMSS Awards
The EMSS programme, for over 35 years, offers free supplementary education in Mathematics, Physical Science, and English, preparing South African students for tertiary education and critical career paths.
KZN EMSS centres held an awards ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2024's exceptional achievements, recognising top-performing learners who secured places at leading universities in Medicine, Engineering, and Law, hosted by Engen.
Slindokuhle Mngxati achieved an impressive 98% in Mathematics and 97% in Physical Science, securing a place in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Her success was attributed to hard work, support from teachers, friends, and family, and a challenging school schedule.
The young achiever advised the class of 2025 saying:
“Remain focused and committed. Strive for excellence, persevere through challenges, and stay dedicated to your goals.”
Another top performer was Mbali Nothile and Mbuso Percy Ndwalane from Zwelibanzi High School achieved seven distinctions, including 95% in Mathematics and Physical Science, citing attendance at EMSS classes and pursuing MBChB at UCT.
Caden Matthew Sylvester, Caleb William Bransby, and William Ronnie have all achieved high marks in their respective subjects, thanks to the E-Skills program. Sylvester, who is pursuing an LLB at the University of Pretoria, credits the program for exposing him to effective teaching methods and enabling him to approach complex questions confidently.
EFF donates R100k to Lufhereng Secondary, SA asks when Malema will keep his promise of building a school
Mikayla Naidoo and Siphesihle Prosperity Buthelezi achieved high marks in their matric exams, with Naidoo citing EMSS for improving exam techniques and Buthelezi citing family support and hard work for their success. Both are set to study Medicine and Surgery at UCT.
Hillview EMSS Centre
Anamika Samir, 18, and Mangaliso Ngcobo, 17, graduated from Hillview Secondary with seven distinctions and six distinctions respectively, aiming to become doctors. They praised EMSS for providing thorough exam preparation, extra notes, and resources, and advised future matrics to prioritize time, set realistic goals, and enjoy the journey.
EMSS programme’s long-standing impact
Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager expressed the following:
“Engen is immensely proud of our KZN matriculants, especially our top achievers who have shown resilience and commitment to academic excellence. Their success highlights the transformative impact of quality education in shaping lives and driving South Africa’s skills development agenda.”
2024 Matric pupils who bagged distinctions
