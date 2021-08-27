Bo Burnham: net worth, age, height, wife, siblings, songs, channel, profiles

Robert Pickering Burnham, popularly known as Bo Burnham, is an American comedian, musician, writer, actor, and filmmaker from Massachusetts. His high-profile videos attracted a contract with Comedy Central Records at the age of 18 years. This made him one of the youngest person to record half-hour comedy with the organization.

Burnham became famous in March 2006 when he uploaded videos on YouTube, gaining over 450 million views to date. He has continued to release more videos, proving his talent to the whole world. Through his videos, he has garnered accolades and recognition.

Early life

The comedian was born on August 21, 1990, in Hamilton, Massachusetts. His dad is a construction company owner known as Scott Burnham, while his mom is a nurse called Patricia Burnham. He has two siblings, Pete and Samm.

Burnham attended St John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 2008. He was admitted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to pursue Experimental Theatre. However, he deferred this admission for a year and opted to pursue a comedy career.

Career

While still in school, Bo was on the honour roll and was involved in theatre and the campus ministry program. He videotaped his first songs in 2006 and posted them on YouTube to share them with his family. The videos became popular within a short time.

He continues to produce more songs and videos with the description Puberscent Music Comedy. Burnham's music is based on race, gender, human sexuality, sex and religion. He has performed his music in the United States in Cobb's Comedy Club and Caroline's Comedy Club. He has also performed internationally in London and Montreal.

Comedy

Burman taped his first one hour stand up comedy, Words Words Words, on May 21, 2010, under Comedy Central. It was first aired on October 16, 2010, and released on October 18 the same year. His second special, What, was released on December 17, 2013, on YouTube and Netflix.

Burnham starred and executive-produced the series Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous with Dan Lagana, Lukas Liacos and Dave Becky. Unfortunately, it was not picked for a second season as it ended on June 26, 2013.

He wrote his first feature film, Eighth Grade, in January 2018. He has also produced and directed two comedy specials, Jerrod Carmichael:8 (2017) and Chris Rock: Tambourine (2018). In 2020, the star appeared in the black comedy revenge thriller Promising Young Men alongside Carey Mulligan. The film entered the Sundance Film Festival and received awards and nominations for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In addition, Bo Burnham filmed a new comedy special, Bo: Burnham: Inside, on May 20, where he was all alone without a crew or audience due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Wife

Who is Bo Burnham's wife? The comedian has been in a long-term relationship with the film director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria since 2013. The pair have kept many of the details of their relationship private, though fans have not failed to notice the considerable age gap between the pair.

Bo Burnham’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $4 million as of 2021. His wealth is from his career productions as an actor, comedian, writer, director, musician, and poet. He also has a YouTube channel that has many viewers and subscribers.

Bo Burnham’s fast facts

What’s the name of Bo Burnham’s channel? The YouTube channel is known as boburnham. What is Bo Burnham's net worth? His net worth is $4 million as of 2021. Which are the two latest Bo Burnham's songs? His two most recent pieces include All Eyes on Me and That Funny Feeling. Who is Bo Burnham’s wife? The comedian is not married. However, he has been in a relationship with Lorene Scafaria since 2013. What is Bo Burnham's genre for his songs? His musical genres include a musical comedy, rock comedy, and hip hop. What is Bo Burnham’s age? The singer was born on August 21, 1990; therefore, he is 31 years old as of 2021. Is Bo Burnham a book author? Yes. He authored You Cant Survive Alone in 2013.

Bo Burnham is a young upcoming celebrity who started his career in 2016. Since he was in school, he has worked on his music, dealing with musical comedy, rock comedy, and hip-hop genres. The genres have been well received by his fans both on his YouTube channel and live presentations. He worked on new songs even amid the pandemic.

