From a lawyer to an investment banker to a full-time artist, Hunter Biden seems to have a repertoire of skills. However, Joe Biden and his son have found themselves in a series of conversational situations, some of which are being investigated by the FBI. With a series of sex tapes and drug binges to his name, Hunter has suddenly chosen some creative paths. Find out more about why Hunter Biden is in the FBI's spotlight.

Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden attend the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony. Photo: Teresa Kroeger

Source: Getty Images

Beautiful Things: A Memoir was released in 2021, which is a tell-all-tale by Joe Biden's son and his battles with addiction and follows his journey and career choices in his life. You do not have time for a whole book? Briefly.co.za has all the juicy details.

Jill and Chair Hunter Biden taking the Live Below the Line Challenge, eating and drinking on $1.50 a day to raise awareness of global hunger around the world. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

The Biden family

Robert was born in Wilmington, Delaware to President Joe Biden and his first wife, Neilia Hunter. A tragic car accident took Robert's mother and sister life in 1973 and left him and his brother, Beau, hospitalised. Joe re-married Jill five years later and introduced the boys to their newborn sister, Ashley, in 1981. Sadly, in 2015, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden's brother, passed away in May after battling with brain cancer.

A career in law

Robert attended the Catholic School, Archmere Academy, before graduating from Georgetown University with a B.A. in history in 1992. He went on further to study law at Yale University where he earned his degree in 1966.

He was subsequently appointed as deputy campaign manager for his father's re-election campaign while simultaneously working as a lawyer for MBNA America. Biden went on to become the policy director for The Clinton Administration, specialising in the internet economy in 1998.

2008 incited change in the young lawyer's life, as his father was selected to run against Obama. Robert proceeded to resign his seat on Amtrak's board and terminated his lobbyist registrations before starting his first consulting firm, Seneca Global Advisors. Within the year, he was successful enough to co-found the investment and advisory firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners.

Barack Obama (L) greets Vice President Joe Biden (C) and his son Hunter Biden as they attend the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Georgetown Hoyas in Washington, DC. Photo: Alexis C. Glenn-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Biden's video

Biden purposefully used his laptop to record a pornographic tape in 2019 with a sex worker and unwillingly also caught a controversial conversation on camera. Robert proudly boasts about his excessive spending during drug and alcohol binges. He also conspires that his personal laptop, holding sensitive information, has been stolen by the Russian mafia. He seemed to be worried that he would not personally profit from the numerous sex tapes recorded on the devices.

According to reports from CNN, Hunter Biden's laptop was seized by the FBI that same year, although he denies ownership of the device. The FBI is investigating the lawyer and his connection to the Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma. Hunter Biden's laptop emails show incriminating evidence of his earnings whilst dealing with the Ukrainian company, as well as questions as to how Biden could best use his "influence" on behalf of the company.

As reported by the New York Post, Hunter Biden's father threatened to withhold $1 billion of Burisma's guaranteed loan. Shokin states that, during the time of his dismissal, he had plans which:

“included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.”

In his new memoir, "Beautiful Things" - Hunter Biden confirmed in part allegations by Republicans that he benefited from his family name when his father was vice president. Photo by Agnes Bun

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Biden's art scandal

There has been recent controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's artwork, which has been valued between $75,000 and $500,000, seemingly quite high for someone with no previous art experience. Georges Bergès Gallery represented Hunter Biden's paintings at the time of their suspicious sale, and he claims to now be a full-time artist.

"Let's talk about the magnitude of this...That’s $6.5 million going to the president’s son for being the president’s son, not for being an artist and I just think that’s absolutely appalling."

Is Hunter Biden married?

South African filmmaker, Melissa Cohen, met the American lawyer in 2019, and the couple were married just six days later. He has described his wife as his "redemption" as she helps and supports him with his battle with addiction. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, Beau Biden Jr, named for Robert's late brother.

From left: Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, his infant son with wife Melissa Cohen attend a farewell ceremony, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

In conclusion, it is clear that a certain amount of controversy seems to follow this lawyer-turned-artist around. With evidence from his personal laptop, however, the allegations made against Biden seem more substantial than before. It is only a matter of time before Joe Biden falls short in covering up his son's scandalous activities.

