Briefly News has put together the most popular sports stories of the week. Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost both his arms in an accident when he was young wowed the world with his amazing table tennis skills, the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach received a tweet from a lady who was asking him for advice about buying new sneakers and shared his advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In addition, Willard Katsande, former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder, was allegedly ambushed and assaulted by an unknown man, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League club Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are no longer interested in want-away Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

1. Skilled Man Without Hands Plays Table Tennis with Mouth During Event, Pics Stir Reactions

The ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics has inspired many viewers as people see physically challenged athletes doing amazing things.

The pictures capture one of his games at the Paralympics. Image: @Kyodo News, Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

One of the several people that caught people’s attention was Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost both his arms in an accident when he was 10 years old, Daily Mail reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Steve Komphela Shares Words of Inspiration for Others

Steve Komphela is known for being inspirational on social media and his latest post shows that he only wants people to live their best lives. The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach received a tweet from a lady who was asking him for advice about buying new sneakers.

Sometimes, things get tough and people find themselves not being able to afford the things they want. The young lady said that she wanted to buy a new pair of kicks but she couldn't afford them. She then turned to Komphela and asked him what to do. To which he replied:

"Buy those sneakers when you feel too low on inspiration and motivation, when everything else seems to be too heavy on your shoulders and you needed a spring. Such a lift after buying, makes you feel better and work even harder to make up! Life goals are driven and never a given."

3. Sekhukhune United's Willard Katsande Ambushed in Road Rage Incident

Willard Katsande, former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder, was allegedly ambushed and assaulted by an unknown man during a road rage incident on Saturday night in Roodepoort on the West Rand.

The 35-year-old player, who currently plays for newly promoted Sekhukhune United, filed a complaint with the Honeydew police station for common assault and malicious damage to property.

4. Jubilation in England As Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Agrees Transfer Deal With Top EPL Club

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Premier League club Manchester City over a blockbuster return to England, Mirror reports.

Reports have it that the striker’s agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin on Thursday to negotiate his client’s exit from Juventus as Ronaldo is heavily linked with City.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hinted he could be on his way out of the Turin club had requested to start Juventus' Serie A opener vs Udinese from the bench.

5. PSG Chief Al-khelaifi Finally Reveals Plans for Cristiano Ronaldo After Lionel Messi's Move

Paris Saint Germain are no longer interested in want-away Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as confirmed by their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The French League giants were earlier this transfer window linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but they have abandoned the move since Lionel Messi arrived in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi while providing updates on Kylian Mbappe's future at the club insisted that they have no plans to bring the Portugal attacker.

Source: Briefly.co.za