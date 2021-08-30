The African National Congress is said to be desperately asking assistance from their provincial branches to pay their workers their due salaries

ANC's spokesperson Pule Mabe has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the financial strain felt by the party

Mabe has also blamed the Political Party Funding Act that puts limits on the amount of donations political organisations can receive from a single donor

JOHANNESBURG - The financial woes of the African National Congress have gotten so severe that the governing party is said to be seeking financial help from provincial branches to pay unpaid salaries of workers.

According to the Sunday World, provincial branches of the ANC have to now pay the salaries of employees which are usually paid by the head office, Luthuli House.

ANC is allegedly asking provincial branches to help pay the salaries of workers as financial woes become apparent. Images: Waldo Swiegers

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, Mpumalanga ANC secretary, has criticised the ruling party for its inability to pay the salaries of its workers. She confirmed that their provincial branch had made contributions to Luthuli House towards workers' salaries.

"In fact, they have been requesting us to bail them out. For the past six months, we have been assisting in payment of salaries,” she said.

Loyiso Magqashela, ANC spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, says the branch has been able to pay the salaries of some employees but have not been able to pay the salaries of provincial and regional secretaries.

ANC's Pule Mabe says the party is raising funds to pay workers' salaries

The ANC's spokesperson Pule says the party is looking at alternative avenues to raise money to pay their employees' salaries. Mabe blamed the party's financial problems on the coronavirus pandemic that has meant the party has been unable to receiving funding, according to SABC News.

He also stated that the party has been negatively affected by the Political Party Funding Act which sets the limit on how much can be donated to political parties as well as where political organisations can receive their funding from.

The Act states that donors may not donate more than R15 million to political organisations in a single year.

Mabe also explained that the party has had to engage with provincial branches to pay the salaries of regional and provincial employees, which is something he says the ANC has never had to do.

ANC has still not paid workers' salaries, 3rd month in a row

Briefly News previously reported that the governing party continues to frustrate their employees and have stated that they will not be able to meet the obligation to pay workers their salaries for the third month in succession.

Workers were informed by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter, who stated that the party was not in the position to pay salaries, according to The South African.

Potgieter stated that not only will they be unable to pay salaries past due in July but workers will also not be getting their salaries for the month of August either. He stated that salaries would be delayed but gave no indication for how long.

According to IOL, the ANC's financial crisis started to become apparent in December 2019. Things seemed to have gotten better, however, between April and June 2021 the financial woes of the ruling party deepened.

