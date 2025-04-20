The Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously revealed that the government spend R521 billion in 15 years to bail state-owned enterprises out

These include SOEs like Transnet, Eskom, South African Airways and the Post Office, all of which received billions in bailouts over the years

South Africans debated the revelation, with some defending state-owned enterprises and others expressing anger at the amount spent bailing SOEs out

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to international conflict, the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The government spent billions bailing Eskom and SAA out. Images: Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, revealed in February 2025 that the government spent over R500 billion bailing struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) out.

how much did gov spend bailing SOES out?

According to BusinessTech, the Minister of Finance revealed during a talk at the launch of the World Bank report titled "Driving Inclusive Growth in South Africa" that the government spent R521 billion on SOEs that have been bailed out. He said SOES requested treasury bailouts of over R500 billion over the past ten years. He added that this money was made available without raising taxes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Which SOEs received the most bailouts?

Eskom received the most bailouts at R496 billion since 2008. South African Airways received 12.4% of the bailouts, totalling R49 billion in a space of six years. The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) received R47 billion. Transnet, on the other hand, requested a bailout of R61 billion last year, which cabinet did not approve. The South African Post Office received R10.4 billion, and Denel received R8.95 billion.

What you need to know about SOEs

The government bailed SAA out. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate

Netizens commenting on @BusinessTech's X tweet debated the findings.

Those who agree

Saffa said:

"I think you meant you say: "The ANC has looted R521 billion without consequence while raising VAT so that next year they can steal even more."

Paul Wiggins said:

"You can expect an SOE to make a small loss and even the odd big one, but this is off the charts. Where did the money come from? This upsets people. It is wasteful."

Nic Ross said:

"Bailing out means replacing funds that went missing into the hands of ANC officials."

Magnesium said:

"No worries for the ANC. We have an endless stream of money for them to steal. Taxes never go away."

Those who disagree

Kulani Maks Mashele said:

"Taxpayers also bailout private companies. We are yet to see a comparison between the two from one of the media houses."

Eight-handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General said:

"Bailing out SOEs who provide public goods that benefit all of us is not a loss."

Dee said:

"These companies are extremely important to South Africa. They should be listed and have no majority shareholder."

Motlodi asked:

"And how much went to bailing out private companies over the last ten years?"

Government to implement holding company for SOEs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would establish a holding company for SOEs.

He said SOEs that previously reported to the Department of Public Enterprises will report to the company once it is established.

Source: Briefly News