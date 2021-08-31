SACP Leadership Attacked in Their Homes, Allegedly Politically Motivated

Five leaders in the South African Communist Party have been victims of house invasions in recent days

The leaders believe that the attacks at their homes are politically charged with some being attacked at least twice

Robbers have demanded communication devices and electronics such as laptops, external hard drives and, in some cases, they have stolen clothes

JOHANNESBURG - Numerous leaders within the South African Communist Party are concerned for their lives and have said that they are under threat.

The leaders of the political organisation say they have been attacked in their homes and these attacks are believed to be politically-driven and charged.

Five leaders have been robbed in their homes and had their electronic devices (such as laptops, hard drives and USB sticks) demanded by thieves. They also state other items, such as clothes, have been stolen from them, according to SABC News.

SACP's Media and Communications representative Alex Mashilo says the party believes that these attacks are politically motivated because they follow a pattern that they have noticed after having conversations with the police.

“There is evidence that we cannot for now reveal to the public but rather to the police which makes us believe that these are well-orchestrated attacks," says Mashilo.

Mashilo added that they have noticed that some of the items robbers asked for as well as the duration of the attacks and the methods of the attacks make them believe that these attacks were planned against the leadership of the party, according to a report by The Citizen.

Leaders who have been attacked include the SACP's secretary-general Blade Nzimande, national treasurer Joyce Moloi-Moropa, Alex Mashilo, who was attacked twice, first deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila and head of organising, Mhlekwa Nxumalo.

These attacks have taken place in various parts of the country in Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg and Nelspruit.

