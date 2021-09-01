Former Transnet Executive Ordered to Repay R26 Million by Special Tribunal

Former Transnet executive Herbert Msagala has been ordered to repay over R20 million he received in undue profits during his tenure

Msagala was found guilty of unduly giving contracts to IGS Consulting in regard to a project he was managing

He spent the money he received from the unethical relationship with IGS on properties and vehicles

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Capital Projects at Transnet, Herbert Msagala has been mandated by the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal to pay back over R20 million in undue profits to the company.

A ruling by the Tribunal found Msagala guilty of secretly pocketing profits and that he had an unethical relationship with the company's supplier, IGS Consulting, according to eNCA.

IGS's sole director Sipho Sithole, the Msagala Family Trust, Msagala Residence Trust and Msagala's co-trustee in the trusts, Roberto Jorge Velosa, were also ordered to repay Transnet.

Former Transnet head of Capital Projects, Herbert Msagala has been ordered by the Special Tribunal to pay back R26.4 million in profits he received during his tenure. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Msagala's unethical inappropriate relationship with IGS Consulting was revealed after an investigation was conducted by the SIU. The SIU investigated a Transnet project called New-Multi Product Pipeline, which was managed by Msagala, according to TimesLIVE.

It has been alleged that IGS was paid over R160 million after Msgala awarded the company contracts in relation to the project. Of that money, he received R26.4 million, which he used on various properties valued at R15.2 million.

Msgala also bought 35 cars that he had registered in the names of his family members. Two of the properties bought by Msagala were registered in his daughter's name. One witness alleged that during his tenure, Msagala often ordered bodyguards to run his errands.

Source: Briefly.co.za