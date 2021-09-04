Rachel and Siya Kolisi Celebrate Their Son Nicolas’s 7th Birthday

Rachel and Siya Kolisi both celebrated their son's 7th birthday in different ways on social media

Rachel posted a series of touching pictures of Nicolas while Siya posted a custom made video compilation of his son

Fans of both icons took to the comment section to share their reaction to the touching tributes

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel both posted on their Instagram accounts touching messages to their son Nicolas who turned seven.

Siya simply captioned his post with:

"Happy birthday my boy."

Rachel and Siya Kolisi both celebrated Nicolas' birthday in their own special way.



While Rachel was able to express herself more eloquently and posted a touching message to her little boy.

Where Siya lacked effort in typing a wordy message he made up with a custom video created celebrating his son.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to touching post by Nicolas's parents

nickpearceza:

"Was so special putting this together happy birthday little legend ❤️."

garyvanwykphotography:

"Happy Birthday. Epic video ."

cocopudding:

"Happy birthday Nicholas wishing you an awesome blessed day and year ahead Prince - may God continue to hold you in the palm of His hand and bless you to celebrate many more amazing birthdays ❤️ to you @rachel_kolisi and @siya_kolisi_the_bear may you remain steadfast as his earthly protectors ."

mickeylouw:

"Happy birthday Nicholas thanks for being such good boy - you’re Dad is our Hero ♥️♥️."

Source: Briefly.co.za